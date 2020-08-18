Steel-plate shooting challenge for women to be held Aug. 22

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a Steel Plate Challenge speed-shooting competition for women from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 22 at the Weeping Water Gun Club, 3590 Scenic Drive, Weeping Water. Prior experience with rifles and handguns is required. Participants must be 18 or older, and should register in advance at www.register-ed.com/events/view/161400. The cost is $10 to participate.
Participants should bring their own eye and ear protection, as well as their own handgun or rifle and ammunition. For those who do not own eye and ear protection, new gear will be on hand for a small fee.
Staff and volunteers at the event will wear cloth masks and gloves when handling firearms. Staff, volunteers and participants should maintain a 6-foot distance from other participants and honor health regulations.
All equipment will be provided and sanitized between competitors.
Biodiversity bioblitz at Mahoney State Park
LINCOLN — The public is invited to explore the biodiversity at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park with a bioblitz through the end of this month.
A bioblitz is an intense period of biological surveying in an attempt to record all the living species within a designated area. Through the end of August, participants can log onto the iNaturalist app and photograph any birds, trees, grasses, flowers, fungi, insects and animals they see at Mahoney.
Park naturalists will help identify species, and at the end of the month, staff will compile and share findings.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Access the project at www.inaturalist.org/projects/bio-blitz-at-e-t-mahoney-state-park or search “BioBlitz at E.T. Mahoney State Park” at the iNaturalist website.