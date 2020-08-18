You have permission to edit this article.
Steel-plate shooting challenge for women to be held Aug. 22

 LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a Steel Plate Challenge speed-shooting competition for women from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 22 at the Weeping Water Gun Club, 3590 Scenic Drive, Weeping Water. Prior experience with rifles and handguns is required. Participants must be 18 or older, and should register in advance at www.register-ed.com/events/view/161400. The cost is $10 to participate.

Participants should bring their own eye and ear protection, as well as their own handgun or rifle and ammunition. For those who do not own eye and ear protection, new gear will be on hand for a small fee.

Staff and volunteers at the event will wear cloth masks and gloves when handling firearms. Staff, volunteers and participants should maintain a 6-foot distance from other participants and honor health regulations.

All equipment will be provided and sanitized between competitors.

Biodiversity bioblitz at Mahoney State Park

LINCOLN — The public is invited to explore the biodiversity at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park with a bioblitz through the end of this month.

A bioblitz is an intense period of biological surveying in an attempt to record all the living species within a designated area. Through the end of August, participants can log onto the iNaturalist app and photograph any birds, trees, grasses, flowers, fungi, insects and animals they see at Mahoney.

Park naturalists will help identify species, and at the end of the month, staff will compile and share findings.

* * *

Want to learn more?

Access the project at www.inaturalist.org/projects/bio-blitz-at-e-t-mahoney-state-park or search “BioBlitz at E.T. Mahoney State Park” at the iNaturalist website.

Cowboy Trail connection to Chadron advances

Cowboy Trail connection to Chadron advances

CHADRON — In early July, Nebraska Northwestern Railroad, Northwest Nebraska Trails Association (NNTA) and Chadron Mayor Miles Bannan signed an easement agreement for the development of 5 miles of rail-with-trail alongside an active corridor to extend the Cowboy Recreation and Nature Trail in…

August outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in August. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Aug. 1 – Squirrel hunting season opens

Aug. 1 – Registration begins for Harvest Information Program

Aug. 1 – Private land antlerless elk hunting season opens

Aug. 3 – Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining deer and antelope permits, and residents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining elk permits.

Aug. 7 – Final day for bighorn sheep lottery permit applications

Aug. 10 – 2020 fall turkey permits available beginning at 1 p.m. Central Time

Aug. 13 – The Science of Animal Myths webinar, fal.cn/AnimalMyths

Aug. 13 – Family Nature Night, Skyview Lake, Norfolk, forms.gle/WVVNwcWmQ4CPcYzW7

Aug. 15 – Bullfrog season opens

Aug. 18 – Growing Up WILD educator workshop, forms.gle/huRtR9JK9NYmrQJGA

Aug. 20 – Family Nature Night, Johnson Park, Norfolk, forms.gle/op4oJCifKpu1F61u8

Aug. 20 – Antelope archery hunting season opens

Aug. 25 – Math in Nature educator workshop, forms.gle/EvkFBENo1g5uQhuJ8

Aug. 28 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners Meeting, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland

Aug. 28 – Drawing for bighorn sheep lottery permit

Aug. 28-Sept. 7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

