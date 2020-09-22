You have permission to edit this article.
State’s outdoor resources provide fall fun

LINCOLN — Fall is here, and Nebraska’s outdoor resources offer a variety of ways to have fun, relax and enjoy nature.

Here are a few activities the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recommends exploring in the coming months.

-- State parks — Less crowded and decorated with autumn color, Nebraska’s state park areas are a great place to be in the fall. Take advantage of the cool weather and enjoy your favorite outdoor recreation activity, whether that be fishing, boating, camping, hiking or biking.

-- Camping — With nice days and cool nights, fall is an ideal time to spend an evening by a campfire. Nebraska’s state park system offers a range of camping opportunities and amenities, from primitive to full hookup and more modern lodging and cabins with all the conveniences of home. Water services at some parks are winterized beginning in mid-October, so RV users should contact parks to confirm service.

-- Fishing — The fall months offer the best open-water fishing all year, according to Game and Parks fisheries program manager Daryl Bauer. Not only are conditions more pleasant, with cool weather, less crowded lakes and fewer bugs, but fish are active and easier to catch as they fatten up for winter. With about 450 lakes and streams open to public fishing, anglers enjoy great access. The 2020 Fishing Forecast can help you choose the best spot in Nebraska to fish for the species you’re after.

 Wildlife viewing — Get out the binoculars, as a diversity of bird species migrate through in incredible numbers. Turn to Birds of Nebraska – Online to learn more about what viewers can expect to see. Many other animals are active as they mate or prepare for winter. Nebraska’s state park areas remain a good spot for viewing throughout the year.

 Trails — Nebraska’s state parks have a variety of trails, including rustic dirt paths, challenging mountain biking courses and wide, paved trails. Gently flowing water trails also offer the chance for a relaxing kayaking, canoeing or tanking adventure. Horseback riders also can find extensive equestrian trails at Nebraska’s state parks, many with equestrian campgrounds.

-- Hunting — Fall is prime hunting season in Nebraska, with many opportunities, great public access, and permits for youth. Big game hunters keep busy chasing deer, antelope, elk and turkey, and Nebraska’s unique upland opportunities, which include pheasant, quail and grouse, have earned it the nickname “the mixed bag capital.” Nebraska also offers programs for hunters who want a challenge and a shot at prizes. Prove your mettle as a hunter by completing the Upland Slam or Duck Slam, and take someone new hunting to enter the Take ’em Hunting prize giveaway.

To find more information about these outdoor opportunities, visit and search OutdoorNebraska.org.

Wildlife officials observe effects from wildfires

McGREW — Wildlife managers in the Nebraska Panhandle say the full effects of the region’s wildfires during the final days of August largely will be determined by what Mother Nature does in coming weeks and months.

Kept fresh, trout make easy meal

Keep your catch of fish as fresh as possible and you will be rewarded with a wonderful meal that is the finale to a fishing trip. In mid-October, trout will be stocked across Nebraska in small city park ponds and state park lakes.

Outdoor Adventures: Dove hunting

Jesse Bilstein (from left), Bailey Legate, Layne Bussey, Chase Arduser and Led Henery show off the doves they harvested recently near Ewing.

Fall hunting seasons are still on

Fall sports have been cancelled, postponed or will be highly regulated. Yes, there is no Husker football this season. Bars, restaurants and gatherings are being limited or restricted. Mask wearing mandates are in effect for various businesses and in the cities of Omaha and Lincoln.

September outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in September. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Sept. 1 – Hunting seasons open for cottontail, jackrabbit, dove, snipe, grouse, rail, raccoon and opossum

Sept. 1 – Archery, River Antlerless Private Land Only, Antlerless Only Season Choice, Statewide Whitetail Buck, Landowner, Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area and Youth deer hunting seasons open

Sept. 1 – Archery bull elk season opens

Sep. 1-7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Sept. 3 – The Science of Animal Headgear, online webinar

Sept. 5-6 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Sept. 6 – Weigand Marina Parade of Lights, Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area, Crofton

Sept. 5-13 – Early teal hunting in High Plains Zone

Sept. 5-20 – Early teal hunting in Low Plains Zone

Sept. 10 – The Science of Fossorial Animals, online webinar

Sept. 15 – Fall turkey hunting season opens

Sept. 17 – The Science of Dangerous Plants, online webinar

Sept. 19 – Muzzleloader antelope season opens

Sept. 21 – Firearm bull elk season opens

Sept. 24 – The Science of Invasive Species, online webinar

Sept. 26-27 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zones 2 and 4

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.

