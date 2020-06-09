Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH
EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.

* WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.

* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY
FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ALONG INTERSTATE 80.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.

&&

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

State Fish Art contest winners announced

LINCOLN — Youth from all across the state were winners in the 2020 Nebraska Fish Art Contest, which brings together youth, art and aquatic conservation.

In the contest, young artists create an original illustration of any official state-fish — Nebraska’s state fish is the channel catfish. They also submit a written description of that species’ behavior and habitat, and efforts to conserve it.

The artwork of the top three placers can be viewed at StateFishArt.org. Nebraska’s top three finishers in each age group, including the fish species depicted in the art, are:

-- Grades 10-12 — First place: Margaret Olivia Hoff, Alliance, channel catfish; Second place: Caleb Cockborn, Emerson, channel catfish; Third place: Carter Luber, Emerson, channel catfish

-- Grades 7-9 — First place: Christopher Neuharth, Crofton, channel catfish; Second place: Eleanor Wehr, North Platte, Florida saltwater sailfish; Third place: Sally Joyner, Humboldt, sailfish

-- Grades 4-6 — First place: Sunflower Cardinale, Omaha, Atlantic sailfish; Second place: Tzeitel Wehr, North Platte, Colorado cutthroat trout; Third place: Trevin Klein, Merna, largemouth bass

-- Grades K-3 — First place: Kiersten Hans, Bloomfield, channel catfish; Second place: Julia McNamara, Papillion, Atlantic sailfish; Third place: Gunner Johnson, Springview, rainbow trout

The contest is sponsored by Game and Parks, Wildlife Forever and Bass Pro Shops.

Tags

In other news

Park cabins to open

Park cabins to open

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will begin restoring limited overnight lodging in park cabins while continuing to protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

June outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in June.

June 1 – Underwater spearfishing season begins at Box Butte Reservoir and on private waters

June 1-30 – Archery paddlefish season

June 5 – Final day landowners may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and nonresidents may apply for one deer permit in any draw unit

June 8-26 – Residents may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and eligible landowners may apply for one buck or either-sex antelope permit in available units.

June 19 – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through June 30, with the possibility of an extension. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff, customers and communities by limiting our events that create opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

-