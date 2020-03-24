State-Fish Art Contest deadline extended

LINCOLN — With thousands of schools closed in response to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the national State-Fish Art Contest deadline has been extended to April 30, giving students an opportunity to complete their entries — and keep creative — while staying engaged in learning activities at home.
Nebraska artists in grades K-12 are eligible to compete in this free art competition, hosted by Wildlife Forever and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, for the chance to win state and national honors and great prizes. The Free Fish On Lesson Plan, entry forms and additional learning resources are available at statefishart.org.
Winners will be selected by Game and Parks. State winners will advance to the national competition to be judged for top honors such as the Best of Show.
“We hope this art competition becomes a learning opportunity for Nebraska students now doing their schoolwork remotely,” said Larry Pape, outdoor education specialist with Game and Parks. “We hope students learn about Nebraska’s fish species, combining science and art class in one ‘assignment’ while also growing their connection with the great outdoors.”
State-Fish Art serves as a one-of-a-kind Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation program to grow youth participation in fishing.
To enter, students from Nebraska should submit their entry consisting of an original horizontal 9-inch by 12-inch piece of artwork featuring any fish from the Official Species List, a piece of creative writing no longer than one page about the chosen species, and a Nebraska State-Fish Art Contest entry form, attached to the back of the artwork. To learn more about entries, visit statefishart.org.
* * *
Completed entries should be mailed by April 30, 2020, to: Nebraska State-Fish Art Contest, Attention: Larry Pape, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln, NE 68503.
Learn more about Wildlife Forever at WildlifeForever.org.