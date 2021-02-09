Start planning trips with 2021 fishing forecast

LINCOLN — Anglers can start planning fishing vacations or researching their strategies for the year with the 2021 Fishing Forecast, a publication available from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The publication contains fish sampling data, along with a forecast of where anglers may find large quantities and large sizes of certain fish in various waters across the state.

Game and Parks biologists annually sample fish populations.

Some of the largest bodies of waters are sampled every year, while other fisheries are sampled once every few years.

Sampling gives the agency information needed to manage fish populations, but that information also is a good predictor of the fishing that can be expected in the coming year.

The 2021 Fishing Forecast may be found at OutdoorNebraska.org/fishingforecast at Game and Parks permitting offices, or wherever fishing permits are sold.

