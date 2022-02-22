Stahlecker honored for life-saving effort

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Conservation Officer Trevor Stahlecker was honored Feb. 15 for his role in a life-saving effort last fall at Pawnee State Recreation Area.
Stahlecker, a 2011 Norfolk High graduate, received an Agency Partner Certificate of Merit from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner also presented a Life Saving Award to Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Meyer.
On Sept. 21, 2021, Stahlecker and Meyer responded to an abandoned 911 call from the recreation area northwest of Lincoln. The two found an unresponsive woman in the lake. They immediately retrieved her and provided life-saving support. She later was taken to a hospital where she was treated and connected with additional services.
But for the officers’ quick actions, the woman may not have survived.
Stahlecker has been a conservation officer since 2017. He covers Lancaster and Saline counties.