Before the spring turkey season opens, I always make sure to do preseason scouting to locate some of the areas that held the flocks of birds in the past.
Turkeys, like all life, will generally choose the easiest travel routes, from their roost tree out to feed and, unless something changes drastically, they’ll continue to use the same roost trees, routes and feeding areas.
One thing I’ve found that can really mess up a morning hunt is getting too close to the roosts when setting up your blind and decoys.
If you set up too close to the birds’ roost tree, alerting he birds, that may cause them to pitch out of the roost tree away from where you have set up.
It’s known that turkeys don’t see well in the dark, but they can detect movement, meaning you’ll want to get set up long before the sun makes its appearance in the eastern skyline.
When you start calling, call softly, letting them know that there are other turkeys around.
Generally, it’s the hen that responds first, making her soft purring sounds from the tree, which may get the gobbler to respond.
As the birds come from their roost, some gobblers will fan out as they attempt to impress the hens, while others will move off to feed.
Once the gobbler responds, letting you know what call he prefers, you have to pull him your way. If he has one hen or several with him, it could take time to before he comes your way.
Once the hens go off to their nests, gobblers will travel around, seeing if they can find a lonely hen.
You’ll want to keep calling, imitating every call she makes, louder until you make her so mad that eventually the hen will come your way to kick the tail feathers out of the loudmouth hen.
On one of our set-ups on the Rosebud Reservation, team member Larry Myhre of Sioux City was set up on a ridge above me.
I’d call so long to the hen until my mouth was dry and I needed to switch from my diaphragm call to my box call. As the hen appeared out in front of Larry, I called the hen near him and shortly thereafter the tom walked into Larry’s set-up and he tipped him over.
I’ve used turkey decoys for years and, at times, they seemed to work. Other times, the gobbler would hang up too far out for me to get a shot. When this happens, I back off my calling, switch to my diaphragm call and slowly and quietly move to another location, farther away from the gobbler, hoping to convince it that the hen is moving.
To not spook the gobbler, most of my set-ups include a lightweight camo that I set up behind, allowing me some movement as the gobbler approaches my set-up.
I had my best luck using a fan from a gobbler, taken over the years. I cut the fan and nail it on a board, spreading the feathers and allowing them to dry. With such a set-up, you should be ready to draw those hung-up gobblers.
I’ve also used the fan in front of me to crawl toward the tom that wouldn’t come, allowing me to cut the distance between the gobbler and me.
If you’re, trying to outsmart a gobbler, use these tips to improve your percentages.