LINCOLN —  Spring turkey hunting permits for 2021 are now available from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Nebraska offers the best turkey hunting opportunities in the nation. Nebraska offers birds in every county of the state. The state also offers plentiful and affordable permits, long seasons, great public access and $8 permits for youth.

Wild turkey hunters in Nebraska enjoy high success rates. In the spring, hunters can purchase as many as three permits, with a bag limit of one turkey per permit.

The spring archery season opens March 25, youth shotgun on April 10, and the regular shotgun on April 17. All spring turkey seasons close May 31.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.org or Game and Parks permitting offices to purchase permits starting Jan. 11. For more information on turkey hunting in Nebraska, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/wildturkey or read the 2021 Turkey Guide, available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides or wherever permits are sold.

