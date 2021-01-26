You never know whether it will be 45 degrees or snowy, but January is the perfect time to get gear and tackle ready for the spring fishing season.
I was walking through the garage attached to my offices, cleaning up a few things when I rolled a trash can out of the way and I couldn’t believe what I saw. There in the back of the shelf was a huge assortment of catfish bait. As you more than likely know, catfish stinkbait does just that, and badly.
As I pulled the containers out from the shelves, all of which were sealed in zip-close bags within the containers I had stashed them in the last time I used them.
As I was going through the containers, I thought to myself why does anyone need 10 containers of stink bait. Because they definitely needed attention, I re-bagged them and continued going through items. There were several plastic sealable containers, an aluminum pan I used for cut bait and a handy carrier that I could put my baits, tackle, knives and hook removers in.
Looking at everything I couldn’t believe the mess. There were with knives covered with shad scales, blades that were funky and containers and carriers that were covered with a brown hard-set dust from the stinkbaits.
I spent the better part of an hour cleaning and rearranging, but finally they were ready for my first catfish trip of the season.
Catfish can be found in most bodies of water and are eager biters and — once you tangle with one — you’ll have a lot of respect for these bottom-dwelling fish.
One thing I like about catfishing is that you never know what size fish you’re going to hook into. If we’re fishing a spot and keep coming up with small cats, we move to find where some of the larger cats might be hanging out.
Catfish are notorious for hanging out in snags, waiting for their next meal, no matter what might drift in.
My fishing partners and I generally use stinkbait in and around snags, because these rigs make it easier to pull the cats out of the water. Some of our friends swear by shrimp when fishing on the reservoirs. I’ve experimented with them, caught a few fish, but not enough to make me swear by them.
When fishing deep holes that have some current, we often use cut bait, chubs, smelt and gizzard shad as they stay on the hook, lasting longer in current.
When doing this, we go with larger circle, or octopus, hooks. Using live bait means we “goober” up a lot of bait, so with these style hooks there’s plenty of hook sticking out for the fish to become hooked.
Downriver we look for snags with a deep hole in front of them and less current. We rig up stinkbait hooks that we’re able to pack a lot of bait in. These setups have 10 or 12 inches of line above them with a decent hook coming out of the business end.
Above the rig we use a heavy-duty swivel, because once a cat is hooked they tend to spin and attempt to throw the hook. Using a swivel limits them from wrapping line around their body.
I spool with 20- to 30-pound test line, which should land most cats. If I hook into a big fish, I have to rely on my rod and the drag of the reel to keep from losing it.
Others go with heavier line, just in case the cat runs to the snag. If they can’t budge it, they try to tug the cat and part of the snag up into cleaner water.
I started out using heavier line, but through trial and error, I switched to lighter line. If I believe I have what you’d call a monster, we’ll reposition the boat in an attempt to bring it out of the snag.
I have also found that if I back off on the pressure I’m putting on the fish and give them slack line, many times they’ll swim out of the snag.
When using stinkbait, be sure to have plenty of clean rags. No matter how careful you are when you bait up and cast, it’s going to get on you or the boat.
On one trip when we were filming a catfish show on the Jim River downstream from Olivet, South Dakota. My camera operator was a college intern from Wayne State College. About an hour into it, Team Outdoorsmen Productions member Doug Haas of Mitchell, South Dakota, went to cast and a good part of the stinkbait landed on the intern’s new cap. But she handled it like a trooper, wiped it off and kept filming.
At the time Doug worked at Cabela’s and was quick to apologize and indicate if she’d stop by the store, he’d get her a new one when she was home in Mitchell.
Catfish are excellent for eating and the smaller ones require less work before frying up.
On the larger cats, they seem to be a bit more oily than the smaller ones. Before preparing them or bagging them to freeze, I put them in a large plastic tub outside and run cold water over them for a while. It doesn’t take long for that excess oil to float out of the tub. The catfish are then ready to be enjoyed in some excellent meals.