LINCOLN — For hunters in Nebraska’s inaugural Special Landowner Deer Season, their season is over.
The $8 Special Landowner Deer Permit, of which 3,690 were sold, was valid only for the three-day season, which ended Nov. 8, and is not valid for any other deer season.
According to preliminary results from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, hunters had a 24% success rate during the Special Landowner Deer Season.
The harvest includes 590 whitetail bucks, 100 whitetail does, 177 mule deer bucks, and 21 mule deer does.
Overall harvest was highest in the Blue Northwest (81), Frenchman (81), Wahoo (77), Blue Southeast (71), Platte (68), Elkhorn (66), and Loup East (64) deer management units.
The Special Landowner Season Permit allowed a qualifying landowner to hunt on his or her property on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday before the opening of the November firearm deer season.
The Special Landowner Deer Season was created by the passage of LB126 in the Nebraska Legislature’s 2020 session.
For additional information on deer hunting, season dates and regulations visit OutdoorNebraska.org/deer.