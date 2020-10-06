You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Special antlerless deer hunts opportunities available

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is offering special antlerless deer hunting opportunities within Eugene T. Mahoney and Platte River state parks, as well as Schramm Park State Recreation Area.

Successful applicants will be issued a special access permit that allows them to hunt antlerless deer in designated areas on certain dates using specific equipment. Successful applicants and interested alternates must attend an orientation session in order to receive the access permit.

Applications, limited to one per person, will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. If more applications are received than can be accommodated, a drawing will be held Nov. 5.

Hunters may obtain an application at OutdoorNebraska.gov/deer or by calling Mahoney State Park at 402-944-2523, ext. 7122, Platte River State Park at 402-234-2217, Schramm Education Center at 402-332-3901 or the Lincoln district Game and Parks office at 402-471-5431. Individual, mentor and buddy applications are available.

Legal equipment at Mahoney and Platte River state parks are archery and muzzleloaders. The legal equipment at Schramm Park is archery.

In addition to the appropriate deer permit and habitat stamp, hunters must have the access permit, as well as a park entry permit for each vehicle entering the park.

The following are the hunting opportunities, with park, legal equipment and dates:

- Mahoney, Platte River — archery, Nov. 30 - Dec. 3, Dec. 7-10 and Dec. 14-17

- Mahoney, Platte River — muzzleloader, Jan. 4-7 and Jan. 11-14

- Schramm Park — archery, Nov. 30 - Dec. 3, Dec. 7-10, Dec. 14-17, Jan. 4-7 and Jan. 11-14

Successful applicants will be assigned a hunting period at a park, according to their preference. Hunting sites for the disabled hunters will be available at Mahoney.

Only antlerless deer will be allowed for harvest. Appropriate deer permits for archery hunters are: statewide archery, antlerless-only Season Choice Wahoo or statewide youth. Muzzleloader hunters must have either an antlerless-only Season Choice Wahoo or a statewide youth permit. Some permits are limited and may sell out prior to these park hunts.

Orientation sessions will be Nov. 24 at the Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center for archers and Dec. 15 for muzzleloaders. Both begin at 7 p.m. Please wear a mask. For more information, contact the Lincoln district office or the parks.

In other news

Carrizales shoots first perfect score

LINCOLN — Twelve-year-old Gavin Carrizales shot the first perfect score in history of the Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational on Sept. 26 at Pressey Wildlife Management Area south of Broken Bow.

+2
Hard work pays off during snagging season

Hard work pays off during snagging season

“Hold her feet, she’s going in,” hollered the stranger just down the bank. The wind was biting as my hands gripped the rod and reel. My feet shifted on the rocks inching toward the water, but still I held on. I stood my ground, bound and determined to land my first paddlefish.

October outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following are highlights of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in October. Get a more complete listing at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Oct. 1 – The Science of Wildlife Diseases, online webinar

Oct. 1-31 – Paddlefish snagging season in specific area of Missouri River

Oct. 3 – Dark goose hunting season opens in North Central unit

Oct. 3 – Light goose hunting regular season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – White-fronted goose hunting season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zones 2 and 4

Oct. 3-4 – Youth waterfowl hunting season opens in Zone 1

Oct. 3-4 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Oct. 4 – Muzzleloader antelope hunting season closes

Oct. 8 – The Science of Fungi, online webinar

Oct. 10 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 1

Oct. 10-25 – Firearm antelope hunting season

Oct. 9, 16, 23 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Movie Night, Indian Cave State Park (SP), Shubert

Oct. 10 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Haunted Drive Thru, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 10, 17 – Hallowfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Oct. 10, 17, 24 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Campsite Decorating Contest, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 15 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners meeting, Ogallala

Oct. 17 – 33rd Annual Pumpkin Carving Festival, Calamus State Recreation Area (SRA), Burwell

Oct. 17-18 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zone 3

Oct. 22 – The Science of Snakes, online webinar

Oct. 23-25 – Camp & Treat, Red Willow SRA, McCook

Oct. 24 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 3

Oct. 24-25 – Youth pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons statewide

Oct. 26 – Dark goose hunting season opens in East, Platte River, Panhandle and Niobrara units

Oct. 29 – The Science of Nebraska Fish, online webinar

Oct. 30 – Dove (all species) hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Early antlerless elk hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons open statewide

Oct. 31 – Archery and firearm bull elk hunting seasons close

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

-