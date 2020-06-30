COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Some state park service centers to reopen on July 1

LINCOLN — Select state park area service centers will reopen to the public July 1 for customer service, information and permit sales.

Amenities such as interpretive displays and gift shops will not be available. Restrooms may be open. All park service center visitors must wear a face mask. A list of service centers opening on Wednesday, can be found at OutdoorNebraska.gov/healthinfo.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is continuing to make services and amenities available and is committed to keeping the public and its staff safe during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“We are pleased to continue to provide great opportunities for outdoor recreation at our beautiful state parks and recreation areas and further restore additional services to safely serve our patrons,” Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas said.

Additional restored services and amenities include:

-- RV and tent camping returned to Danish Alps State Recreation Area in Dakota County on June 26. All campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and modern restrooms and showers are open.

-- Guests again are able to enjoy restaurants at Platte River and Fort Robinson state parks as well as food service at the Fort Robinson Sutler’s Store and the marina at Lewis and Clark state recreation area. To ensure the safety of the public and employees, food service staff have implemented health department and Nebraska Restaurant Association recommendations. Self-serve options (salad bars, buffets, soda fountains) will not be available and menu selections may be reduced. To-go menu options will be available at some locations. For hours of operation, guests are advised to contact the park directly. Caddy’s Parkside Bar and Grille at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park opened earlier in June.

-- The year-to-date reservation process will return July 1 for cabins, lodge rooms meeting rooms, group lodges, cabooses, pavilions, and picnic shelters. This does not affect RV and tent camping, which — until further notice — will continue to allow reservations no more than 30 days in advance.

-- Special Occasion Permit applications for July will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Applicants may be required to include a safety protocol for maintaining social distancing, group sizing and proper hygiene.

-- The outdoor shooting range at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area will reopen Wednesday.

-- Some limited educational and recreational programming at select state park areas will begin Wednesday.

For more information regarding state parks and the impacts of COVID-19, or to purchase a park entry permit, go to OutdoorNebraska.org. Find park contact information at OutdoorNebraska.gov/stateparks.

In other news

Creating a brighter future for Nebraska’s Pine Ridge

On this sunny day, Bryce Gerlach is visiting a timber-thinning project at Gilbert-Baker Wildlife Management Area in the northwest corner of the state. Gerlach, who is a forester funded by the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, likes what he sees.

Outdoor Adventures: Archery paddlefish

Layne Bussey, Ron Bilstein and Bailey Legate pose with the paddlefish they harvested on Sunday below Gavins Point Dam in Yankton. Tuesday is the final day of the archery paddlefish season.

Game and Parks receives NET grant

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Rainwater Basin Wetland Management project.

Outdoor Adventures

Zac Bilstein recently caught this 4-foot lake sturgeon in Yankton. The fish was released back into the river unharmed.

Norfolk Archery club tournament results announced

The Norfolk Archery Club held an open 3-D archery tournament on Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14. Some 34 archers shot the tournament. Results of the tournament are as follows, with winners listed in order of first, second and third, respectively:

Heightened BUI awareness and enforcement campaign

LINCOLN — As part of a national effort to reduce the number of accidents and deaths related to boating under the influence (BUI), the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will participate July 3-5 in Operation Dry Water.

June outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in June.

June 1-30 – Archery paddlefish season

June 5 – Final day landowners may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and nonresidents may apply for one deer permit in any draw unit

June 8-26 – Residents may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and eligible landowners may apply for one buck or either-sex antelope permit in available units.

June 19 – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through June 30, with the possibility of an extension. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff, customers and communities by limiting our events that create opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

