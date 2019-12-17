Snowman Building Contest held at Ponca State Park

The 6th annual Snowman Building Contest is taking place now through March 19.
Build a snowman or snow creature near the mini lodges or Resource and Education Center at Ponca State Park. When your snowman is completed, register your entry by stopping into the Resource and Education Center or emailing a photo of you and your creation to lynn.mellick@nebraska.gov.
Photos will be displayed throughout the winter season in the lobby of the Resource and Education Center and on the Ponca State Park NE Facebook page.
Contest rules include: Supply your own accessories. Accessories stay with the snow creation. No swiping accessories from other snowmen. Your snowman can be any size. No damaging someone else’s snowman. No inappropriate creations, gestures, sayings, expressions, etc.