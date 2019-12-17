Snowman Building Contest held at Ponca State Park

The 6th annual Snowman Building Contest is taking place now through March 19.

Build a snowman or snow creature near the mini lodges or Resource and Education Center at Ponca State Park. When your snowman is completed, register your entry by stopping into the Resource and Education Center or emailing a photo of you and your creation to lynn.mellick@nebraska.gov.

Photos will be displayed throughout the winter season in the lobby of the Resource and Education Center and on the Ponca State Park NE Facebook page.

Contest rules include: Supply your own accessories. Accessories stay with the snow creation. No swiping accessories from other snowmen. Your snowman can be any size. No damaging someone else’s snowman. No inappropriate creations, gestures, sayings, expressions, etc.

MORRILL — Nebraska’s bighorn sheep hunting season wrapped up Wednesday afternoon as the second of the state’s two permit holders found success at Montz Point Wildlife Management Area in Scotts Bluff County.

Big game meetings scheduled across state

LINCOLN — Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s public informational meetings this winter.

Ice fishing events held next month

LINCOLN — Anglers can learn the basics of ice-fishing or pick up a few new tips from experienced anglers at Discover Ice-Fishing events in January, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Bull elk made Clearwater farm his home for years

It was a bit quieter in farm country southwest of Clearwater this fall. Missing was the occasional bugle of a bull elk that showed up in Antelope County during the summer of 2006 when he was about 2½ years old and stayed. “The Elk,” as he was known, spent the rest of his life in this neighbo…

Outdoor Adventures: Rifle season buck

Drew Schaefer smiles next to his 2019 rifle season buck, nicknamed “Big 8.” It was harvested on Nov. 16 northwest of Albion. Schaefer rattled him in using old antlers and took the shot with his late grandfather’s deer rifle.

December calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in November. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Dec. 1 – Bobcat hunting and trapping season opens

Dec. 1-31 – Muzzleloader deer hunting season

Dec. 1-Jan. 15, 2020 – Antlerless elk hunting season

Dec. 8 – White-fronted goose hunting season, first segment closes

Dec. 9-31 – Light Up the Fort, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford

Dec. 13-14, 20-21 – Christmas at the Codys’, Buffalo Bill Ranch SHP, North Platte

Dec. 14 – Nature’s Gifts: Decorations from the Great Outdoors, Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering

Dec. 14, 21 – Christmas in the Woods, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 14 – Classic Christmas, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

Dec. 14-22 – Boyer Chute NWR antlerless deer hunting

Dec. 15 – Crow hunting season, first segment ends

Dec. 16 – Snipe hunting season closes

Dec. 17 – Duck and coot hunting season closes in zones 2 and 4

Dec. 18 – Christmas Bird Count, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 21 – Yule Log Festival, Platte River SP, Louisville

Dec. 22 – Bighorn sheep hunting season closes

Dec. 24 – Duck and coot hunting season closes in Zone 1

Dec. 25 – Light goose hunting season, first segment closes

Dec. 28 – 8th Annual Winterfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 31 – Archery antelope hunting season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery deer and Whitetail Statewide Buck hunting seasons close

Dec. 31 – Underwater spearfishing season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery fishing for game fish closes

