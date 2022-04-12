Here’s a quick rundown of the websites you could potentially use to find your used gun values.
The Blue Book of Gun Values is probably the most comprehensive source of used gun prices. It will give you some sort of industry standard and likely the most accurate value you’ll find anywhere. The price you’ll pay is in a one, two or three-year subscription.
Armslist, Guns America and Gallery of Guns: These websites offer a list of firearms for sale. They’re not auction sites, so the listed price is what the owner is hoping to get out of it. However, you’re at the mercy of current listings from all over. You may not find your specific gun, and if you do, it may not be an accurate representation of what they’re going for in your area.
This is also what people are hoping to sell their gun for to a private party. You won’t get nearly that much on a trade-in. All of these sites make it easy to search via filters and will tell you if there’s nothing matching your criteria.
Gun Broker: This is an auction site, so instead of seeing what sellers are listing their guns for, you’ll see what people seem to be willing to pay. In addition to guns, you’ll find knives, ammo and accessories here. It’s like the eBay of guns.
Firearms Price Guide: This is a lot like the Blue Book of Gun Values, but it’s free. The trade off here is that the site is largely ad-driven and may be confusing or annoying. It’s likely that you’ll inadvertently click something you think will take you to your gun’s value but it actually takes you to a completely different site trying to sell you something.
However, if you can make it through to your value, you’ll find an accurate range of fair to good values you can use to make an educated decision on how much to accept on your trade.
Cut it in half — no, don’t cut your gun in half. Cut your price in half. It sounds drastic, but whatever price you see at the local shop around the corner or online needs to be reduced by 50%. You’re simply not going to get much more than that on a trade-in.
If it’s a gun currently sitting unused, that’s a fair price to pay for getting something you will enjoy more.
However, if you’re wanting to simply pawn it for some quick cash, you’ll want to reduce that price by 10-20% more.
Remember that if you’re trading your gun in for something new, the gun shop is going to look up the wholesale price on your gun and then offer you a certain discount on that new gun you have your eye on.
You might think you’re getting a good deal, but the reality is that the gun shop marks new guns up enough to make a profit. It allows them to negotiate with you on your used item and it gives them some room to run sales or offer other discounts.
They’re not really losing as much money on the deal as you think they are, so negotiate wisely. If you feel more comfortable getting cash for your used gun and then negotiating a discount on the new one, do one transaction at a time.
Don’t sell to felons. The best way to ensure you’re selling a gun to someone you can count on to use it properly is to sell to people you know first. Ask around to see if you know anyone who wants it.
Have your friends ask their friends. Make sure you know the person. If you don’t know them or don’t feel comfortable selling to them, don’t do it.
It’s also important to know and understand the laws in your state governing the private transfer of firearms.
The easiest way to be sure you’re following the law is to deal with a gun shop or a licensed gun dealer. They will follow the law to avoid having their business license revoked, so you can be sure you’re doing the deal right, even if you are losing money.
The only way to know what to expect from a trade is to do the research. It requires looking at more than one place, considering more than just a few factors like age and condition, and understanding that there’s more to be said for the convenience of a trade-in than the money you might make.
If you are thinking about trading in your used gun, make sure you take your time to figure out what it’s worth before taking it to the shop. Your education will help you negotiate more effectively in order to get what you deserve.
* * *
Brady Kirkpatrick has been an avid gun enthusiast and hunter since he moved to the Midwest more than 15 years ago. For more information visit gunmade.com