Simple setup all that’s needed to start fishing

Beginner fishing gear

A simple spincast rod-and-reel combo is the perfect choice for a new angler’s first fishing pole.

 Nebraskaland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

Visit any fishing tackle store and you might be overwhelmed with the selection of what is “required” to go fishing. There are lures, jigs, plugs and poppers of every color and shape and rod and reels of every price range. The truth is that a stick, string, hook, weight and optional bobber is all it takes to have a fun evening of fishing at the lake.

Let’s discuss what you really need.

For your stick and string, an inexpensive push-button reel with 6- to 10-pound monofilament string will catch most fish. This type of spincast fishing outfit is widely available for a range of prices. Fishing rod and reel sets for about $30 will last a lifetime. Better yet, most of us know a grandpa, uncle or neighbor who will have one of these sitting in the shop that will be free for the asking.

This style of fishing rod seldom wears out and may just need new string and grease. Don’t be shy: That grandpa or neighbor also probably will help and go fishing with you if you ask.

For a relaxing fishing trip, leave the lures at home or at the store for now. Using a simple and versatile hook-and-weight fishing rig will catch trout, catfish, bullheads and panfish, such as bluegill, bass and crappie.

For the hook, smaller is more effective than too big. A bait-holder hook, which has barbs along the shank in addition to the point, in sizes 6 to 10 will cover small bluegill up to 10-pound catfish. Add a few 1- to 2-inch bobbers, small split-shot weights and quarter-once sliding egg sinkers and you have all the tackle you need. Total tackle cost should be less than $15.

To catch a catfish or bullhead, place the egg sinker on the line, then a split shot with about 18 inches from the end, and tie a size 6 hook on the end of the line. Bait with worms, uncooked hot dog chunks or lunch meat. Cast this rig out and let it settle to the bottom. To snag your fish, let it pull the string freely away and set the hook with a gentle yank on the pole when you are confident they committed to eating the bait.

For panfish and trout, skip the egg sinker and just place the split shot about 18 inches from the end with a No. 8 or 10 hook tied to the end of the string. This is a simple rig that can be fished on the bottom or floated by adding a bobber above the split shot. Bait can be worms, crickets or just about anything you find in your pantry, including corn, scraps of meat and balled up bread.

Handy tools to have include a long-nose pliers to add the split shot and nail clippers to trim the string.

If you are just getting into fishing and want more details on fishing rigs and tackle, a helpful resource for all things beginner is the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Going Fishing Guide, available at OutdoorNEbraska.gov/howtofish. Buy a fishing permit at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Tags

In other news

July outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in July.

Simple setup all that’s needed to start fishing

Simple setup all that’s needed to start fishing

Visit any fishing tackle store and you might be overwhelmed with the selection of what is “required” to go fishing. There are lures, jigs, plugs and poppers of every color and shape and rod and reels of every price range. The truth is that a stick, string, hook, weight and optional bobber is…

+2
Reflecting on time spent in the outdoors

Reflecting on time spent in the outdoors

Although I wasn’t exactly born in the outdoors, my history with it goes way back. Growing up, my parents didn’t travel much, In fact, the last family vacation we took was when I was a year old. Obviously, I was too young to remember hiking in Colorado, but my dad loves to recount the story o…

August outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in August. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

July outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in July.

July 1 – Select state park area service centers will reopen to the public for customer service, information and permit sales (OutdoorNebraska.gov/healthinfo).

July 1 – Year-to-date reservation process returns for Nebraska state park area cabins, lodge rooms meeting rooms, group lodges, cabooses, pavilions, and picnic shelters

July 1 – Outdoor shooting range reopens, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Gering

July 1 – Some limited educational and recreational programming at select state park areas returns

July 1 – Archery fishing of game fish is allowed statewide through Dec. 31

July 1 – Underwater spearfishing of game fish allowed in certain waters through Dec. 31 (See the 2020 Nebraska Fishing Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.)

July 1-14 – Paddlefish snagging permit application period

July 1-31 – Application period for Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area special access permits for deer hunting

July 3 – Results of the draw for deer, antelope and elk permits will be available on or before this date

July 3 – Final day to apply for Nebraska Super Tag and Combo lottery permits

July 4 – Most state park swimming pools, aquatic centers and the Platte River State Park spray park will reopen to the public. Check OutdoorNebraska.org.

July 4 – Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s miniature golf and Owen Marina concessions and paddleboats at Mahoney and Platte River state parks reopens

July 6 – Reopening of Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln; Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Gering; Schramm Education Center, Gretna; Water Interpretive Center at Lake McConaughy, Ogallala; and Missouri National Recreational River Interpretive Center at Ponca State Park, Ponca

July 6 – Reopening of state historical park interpretive centers, except Buffalo Bill Ranch house, Bowring Ranch house, and Fort Hartsuff visitors’ center

July 17 – Deadline for successful applicants of elk, antelope and deer draw units to complete the purchase of their awarded permits

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

August outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in August. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Aug. 1 – Squirrel hunting season opens

Aug. 1 – Registration begins for Harvest Information Program

Aug. 1 – Private land antlerless elk hunting season opens

Aug. 1 – Campfire Christmas in July, Indian Cave State Park, Shubert

Aug. 3 – Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining deer and antelope permits, and residents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining elk permits.

Aug. 6 – Schramm Virtual Speaker Series – Geology Underfoot: Rocks of Schramm Park and Global Connections, online

Aug. 6 – The Science of Animal Love webinar, fal.cn/AnimalLove

Aug. 7 – Final day for bighorn sheep lottery permit applications

Aug. 10 – 2020 fall turkey permits available beginning at 1 p.m. Central Time

Aug. 13 – The Science of Animal Myths webinar, fal.cn/AnimalMyths

Aug. 13 – Family Nature Night, Skyview Lake, Norfolk, forms.gle/WVVNwcWmQ4CPcYzW7

Aug. 15 – Bullfrog season opens

Aug. 18 – Growing Up WILD educator workshop, forms.gle/huRtR9JK9NYmrQJGA

Aug. 20 – Family Nature Night, Johnson Park, Norfolk, forms.gle/op4oJCifKpu1F61u8

Aug. 20 – Antelope archery hunting season opens

Aug. 25 – Math in Nature educator workshop, forms.gle/EvkFBENo1g5uQhuJ8

Aug. 28 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners Meeting, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland

Aug. 28 – Drawing for bighorn sheep lottery permit

Aug. 28-Sept. 7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

-