LINCOLN — The Nebraska Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln is hosting a new event for families and young adults: The Director’s Take Aim Games.
The Games will allow groups of up to seven to register for light-hearted competition in various shooting sports, such as indoor rifle, outdoor archery, tomahawk throwing, slingshots and more. Start times for the competition rounds are 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the outdoor education center, 4703 N. 44th St. in Lincoln.
Participants can register online through the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
During the competition, teams will rotate as a group through four activities depending on the age of the youngest participant. Participants should be age 6 or older, but for teams wishing to bring someone 5 or younger, play-along options will be available at each activity site.
“Shooting sports and outdoor activities are a fun activity for families and young adults. We invite everyone to come to this event, no matter your level of experience, to participate and have fun,” said Director Jim Douglas. “We will have trained staff on-hand to help beginners and a good time will be had by all.”
Those with participants age 6 to 7 will complete a hike, shooting at archery targets along the way; shoot at the air gun gallery; use slingshots; and create archery art by aiming for balloons filled with paint. Those with participants ages 8 to 15 will complete the archery hike; shoot at the rimfire range; throw ancient spears; and do shattering target archery. Any team with participants 16 and older will complete the archery hike; shoot at the rimfire range; throw tomahawks; and do flying target archery.
All activity rotations will take about two hours to complete. Prizes will be given away during the event.
Snacks will be available on site after both rounds of competition.
For more information, visit calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.