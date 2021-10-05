LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will lower the water level at Wagon Train Reservoir 8 feet in preparation for the maintenance of the sediment basins later this fall.
Visitors can expect the boat ramp and construction areas to be closed.
The reservoir has experienced the degrading effects of sedimentation and the nutrients that come with it. That combination partially has been responsible for blue-green algae blooms in recent years.
The project will reestablish the sediment dike capacity, which will improve its ability to capture future sediment. It also will include maintenance on existing angler access structures, replacing part of the concrete boat ramp and dock, construction of underwater shoals, placement of cedar tree habitat structures and renovation of the fishery. These enhancements will help improve the reservoir’s water quality and provide a better environment for aquatic vegetation and sport fish populations.
The previously authorized fish salvage remains in effect through June 4, with the following conditions: Licensed anglers may salvage fish of all species for human consumption by hook-and-line and archery during standard seasons. Length limits are rescinded, but daily bag limits are maintained.
Due to concerns for the spread of aquatic invasive species, salvaged fish cannot be stocked into either public or private water bodies.
Funding is being provided by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Aquatic Habitat and Angler Access Fund, the Nebraska Environmental Trust and Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration.