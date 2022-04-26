Safari Club International, Platte River Chapter, recently donated $1,000 to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for the Hunters Helping the Hungry program.
Hunters Helping the Hungry is a program that allows hunters to donate whole field-dressed deer at participating processors to be distributed by charitable organizations and food pantries statewide. Processing is paid for solely by donations.
During the SCI’s first convention and banquet Jan. 28-29 in Kearney, the board decided to donate to the HHH program.
“It’s about giving back to the local community,” said Shane Westcott, president of the chapter, which has more than 250 members. “The Hunters Helping the Hungry program is a very well-respected program, and the board just felt it was a very worthy cause that we wanted to support.”
Since the HHH program began in 2012, 4,424 deer have been processed, yielding 213,876 pounds of venison and providing more than 855,000 meals.
Donations are tax-deductible and often are contributed by hunters when they purchase permits. Participating meat processors accept only whole deer in good condition, harvested and donated by hunters, to ensure a good yield of ground venison. Ground venison is then distributed to Nebraskans in need through a partnership with charitable organizations.
“I extend my sincere appreciation to the Platte River Chapter of the Safari Club International for their generous donation to Hunters Helping the Hungry,” Nebraska Game and Parks Director Tim McCoy said. “This program helps feed those most in need, and this donation will help to provide more meals to people in Nebraska. I would also like to thank our participating processors and hunters; they are instrumental in the success of the program.”
The Commission continues to seek participation from processors to expand the availability of the program across Nebraska.
Learn more about the program and how to support it at OutdoorNebraska.org/HHH.