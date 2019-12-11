Schramm Education Center to offer free speaker series

Special to the Daily News
LINCOLN — Guests to Schramm Education Center will soon have the opportunity to attend the Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, a monthly program featuring experts on the natural and cultural history of Nebraska.
The series is free and open to the public and is designed to encourage lifelong learning for all ages and to promote conversations that facilitate scientific literacy. The spring schedule is:
n Birding by Ear, Jan. 19: Jason St. Sauver, director of education and outreach at Audubon Nebraska, will discuss tips on improving your bird song and sound identification, with sample sounds from local Nebraska birds.
n Wild Bees of Nebraska, Feb. 16: Hear from Bumble Bee Conservation Specialist Katie Lamke of the Xerces Society about the diversity of wild bees in Nebraska, and how to take a role in pollinator conservation.
n People Powered Science, March 15: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Watchable Wildlife Biologist Alie Mayes will share how people who love science and the natural world can contribute to scientific research in Nebraska and across the globe.
n Geology Underfoot: Rocks of Schramm Park and Global Connections, April 19: Rocks that outcrop at Schramm Park State Recreation Area record a snapshot in geological time. Learn more at this presentation by Dr. David Harwood, professor and research scientist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The speaker series will be held on the third Sunday of every month from 2-3 p.m. All presentations are free and are located in the center’s classroom, accessible through the west entrance.
Visitors who wish to also tour Schramm Education Center will need to pay admission and enter through the main entrance. No park permit is required in the center’s parking lot.
Schramm Education Center is located at 21502 W Highway 31 in Gretna. For more information contact Amber Schiltz at amber.schiltz@nebraska.gov or 402-332-5022.