Schramm Education Center to offer free speaker series

Special to the Daily News

LINCOLN — Guests to Schramm Education Center will soon have the opportunity to attend the Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, a monthly program featuring experts on the natural and cultural history of Nebraska.

The series is free and open to the public and is designed to encourage lifelong learning for all ages and to promote conversations that facilitate scientific literacy. The spring schedule is:

n Birding by Ear, Jan. 19: Jason St. Sauver, director of education and outreach at Audubon Nebraska, will discuss tips on improving your bird song and sound identification, with sample sounds from local Nebraska birds.

n Wild Bees of Nebraska, Feb. 16: Hear from Bumble Bee Conservation Specialist Katie Lamke of the Xerces Society about the diversity of wild bees in Nebraska, and how to take a role in pollinator conservation.

n People Powered Science, March 15: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Watchable Wildlife Biologist Alie Mayes will share how people who love science and the natural world can contribute to scientific research in Nebraska and across the globe.

n Geology Underfoot: Rocks of Schramm Park and Global Connections, April 19: Rocks that outcrop at Schramm Park State Recreation Area record a snapshot in geological time. Learn more at this presentation by Dr. David Harwood, professor and research scientist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The speaker series will be held on the third Sunday of every month from 2-3 p.m. All presentations are free and are located in the center’s classroom, accessible through the west entrance.

Visitors who wish to also tour Schramm Education Center will need to pay admission and enter through the main entrance. No park permit is required in the center’s parking lot.

Schramm Education Center is located at 21502 W Highway 31 in Gretna. For more information contact Amber Schiltz at amber.schiltz@nebraska.gov or 402-332-5022.

Tags

In other news

Bull elk made Clearwater farm his home for years

Bull elk made Clearwater farm his home for years

It was a bit quieter in farm country southwest of Clearwater this fall. Missing was the occasional bugle of a bull elk that showed up in Antelope County during the summer of 2006 when he was about 2½ years old and stayed. “The Elk,” as he was known, spent the rest of his life in this neighbo…

Outdoor Adventures: Rifle season buck

Outdoor Adventures: Rifle season buck

Drew Schaefer smiles next to his 2019 rifle season buck, nicknamed “Big 8.” It was harvested on Nov. 16 northwest of Albion. Schaefer rattled him in using old antlers and took the shot with his late grandfather’s deer rifle.

Norfolk Archery club tournament results

The Norfolk Archery Club held a Vegas 450 tournament at its indoor range in Norfolk on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8. A small crowd of competitors shot in tournament. Winners are as follows, in order of first, second and third place:

Firearm deer harvest up from last year

LINCOLN — Deer harvest during the 2019 November firearm season in Nebraska is 2% ahead last year’s pace. During the nine-day season, there were 43,346 deer taken, compared to 42,466 in 2018.

December calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in November. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Still time to open-water fish before lakes freeze

Still time to open-water fish before lakes freeze

I will fish open water as late into the fall as possible.  Pretty sure I ain’t done yet.  But, with the relatively cold fall we have had, I cannot help but wonder, how long until we have ice?  How long until I can icefish?

December calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in November. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Dec. 1 – Bobcat hunting and trapping season opens

Dec. 1-31 – Muzzleloader deer hunting season

Dec. 1-Jan. 15, 2020 – Antlerless elk hunting season

Dec. 8 – White-fronted goose hunting season, first segment closes

Dec. 9-31 – Light Up the Fort, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford

Dec. 13-14, 20-21 – Christmas at the Codys’, Buffalo Bill Ranch SHP, North Platte

Dec. 14 – Nature’s Gifts: Decorations from the Great Outdoors, Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering

Dec. 14, 21 – Christmas in the Woods, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 14 – Classic Christmas, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

Dec. 14-22 – Boyer Chute NWR antlerless deer hunting

Dec. 15 – Crow hunting season, first segment ends

Dec. 16 – Snipe hunting season closes

Dec. 17 – Duck and coot hunting season closes in zones 2 and 4

Dec. 18 – Christmas Bird Count, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 21 – Yule Log Festival, Platte River SP, Louisville

Dec. 22 – Bighorn sheep hunting season closes

Dec. 24 – Duck and coot hunting season closes in Zone 1

Dec. 25 – Light goose hunting season, first segment closes

Dec. 28 – 8th Annual Winterfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 31 – Archery antelope hunting season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery deer and Whitetail Statewide Buck hunting seasons close

Dec. 31 – Underwater spearfishing season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery fishing for game fish closes

Crime map

Literary Corner


Give us your
best caption

caption contest

Click the photo to write a caption and have a chance to win a free subscription to the Norfolk Daily News. Each week the winning caption will be featured in "Worth a Shot" in Saturday's Daily News.


-