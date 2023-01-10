Safety tips for ice-fishing

Stay safe on the ice this winter while enjoying a day of ice-fishing. Follow these tips from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for safety on the ice:

 The minimum ice thickness for supporting one person is at least 4 inches of clear, solid ice.

 Drill holes or use an ice chisel or spud bar to check the ice conditions while working your way out to your fishing spot.

 Wear a life jacket.

 Avoid falls by wearing ice cleats on your boots to maintain traction.

 Layer your clothing, beginning with a synthetic layer. Wool garments provide excellent insulation and maintain warmth even when damp. Outer layers may include sweatshirts and jackets covered by heavy parkas, bibs or coveralls. Carry at least a couple pairs of gloves or mittens. Remove layers during periods of activity, such as manually drilling ice holes, to avoid sweating, and add layers back on during periods of inactivity.

 Commercial or homemade ice picks should be worn around your neck in case you fall through and need something to grip the ice and pull yourself out.

 Have some extra dry clothes in your vehicle.

 Fish with others in case trouble arises.

 Have a long rope with you so someone can rescue you if you break through the ice.

 Before heading out, tell a family member or friend where you will be fishing.

 Avoid alcoholic beverages. These affect your judgment and increase your chances for hypothermia.

Fishing permits can be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org.

