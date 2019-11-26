LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will release rooster pheasants at 14 wildlife management areas in time for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The 14 areas are: Powder Creek, (Dixon County), Oak Valley (Madison County), Wilkinson (Platte County), George Syas (Nance County), Sherman Reservoir (Sherman County), Pressey (Custer County), Cornhusker (Hall County), Kirkpatrick Basin North (York County), Branched Oak (Lancaster County), Yankee Hill (Lancaster County), Arrowhead (Gage County), Hickory Ridge (Johnson County), Twin Oaks (Johnson County) and Rakes Creek (Cass County). Kirkpatrick Basin North and Wilkinson are non-toxic shot only, but otherwise all normal regulations apply.

The pheasants will be released to increase hunting opportunities over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and encourage families to go afield together. This also offers a good opportunity to complete the Take ’Em Hunting Challenge (OutdoorNebraska.org/TakeEmHunting) or participate in the Upland Slam (OutdoorNebraska.org/UplandSlam). Thanksgiving is Nov. 28.

The pheasant season runs through Jan. 31, 2020. Permits, including the nonresident two-day hunt permit, may be purchased at  OutdoorNebraska.org. The nonresident two-day permit is valid for any two consecutive days of upland game or waterfowl hunting during the calendar year. Applicable stamps must be purchased.

For more information on these and other hunting locations, visit  OutdoorNebraska.org/PublicAccessAtlas or call Game and Parks at 402-471-0641.

Tags

In other news

Still time to open-water fish before lakes freeze

Still time to open-water fish before lakes freeze

I will fish open water as late into the fall as possible.  Pretty sure I ain’t done yet.  But, with the relatively cold fall we have had, I cannot help but wonder, how long until we have ice?  How long until I can icefish?

Outdoor Adventures

Outdoor Adventures

Norfolk native Anthony Thompson snapped this photo at one of the rest areas along the Cowboy Trail west of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. “When you see a sunset like this one on the Elkhorn River, you are reminded of the incredible beauty of the Elkhorn River valley,” Thompson said.

Early checked deer numbers up 8% statewide

LINCOLN — Preliminary deer check-in numbers indicate that statewide harvest numbers are up approximately 8% compared to the 2018 opening weekend of Nebraska’s firearm season.

Input sought on waterfowl changes

LINCOLN — The deadline to submit public input to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on potential changes to duck zone and goose unit boundaries for 2021-22 is Nov. 30.

Outdoor Adventures

Outdoor Adventures

Gunnar Kruid, 12, of Madison shows off his first antelope. The 3½-year-old doe was taken with a .243 caliber rifle in the Box Butte West unit on Nov. 2. Gunnar was hunting with his dad on private property.