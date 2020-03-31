Road closures on state wildlife management areas

LINCOLN — Roads on several state wildlife management areas (WMAs) have been closed or partially closed because of poor conditions. County roads leading to the areas also may be closed.

These closures are due to 2019 flooding and continued high water table in some areas. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission continues to work with local authorities to get vehicle access to these areas.

The impacted WMAs are: Randal W. Schilling, Cass County; Goose Lake, Holt County; Peru Boat Ramp, Nemaha County; South Pine, Brown County; Twin Lakes, Rock County; Cottonwood/Steverson and Big Alkali, Cherry County; Bufflehead and Kea West, Buffalo County; Loup River Public Power District and Don Dworack, Nance County; Bazile Creek and Niobrara Confluence, Knox County; Parshall Bridge, Boyd County; and Spencer Dam, Holt County.

For more information on closures at Game and Parks properties, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/weatherclosures.

-