Ring in the new year by enjoying a First Day Hike

First Day Hike

Visitors to Chadron State Park enjoy the 2018 First Day Hike in the Pine Ridge terrain in Dawes County.

 Nebraskaland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting the public to ring in the new year by enjoying a guided hike through one of the state’s scenic state park lands.

First Day Hikes are scheduled at 15 Nebraska state park areas on New Year’s Day, part of a larger effort of the America’s State Parks alliance. The hikes have been offered at Nebraska state parks for the past five years, and see robust attendance each year, said Assistant Parks Division Administrator Bob Hanover.

Hanover said the hikes are a great way to get outside, enjoy nature, exercise and enjoy time with friends and family. The hikes range from a half mile to 3 miles with varying degrees of difficulty.

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and bring drinking water and snacks. Pets are welcome on most of the hikes, but must be on a leash no more than 6 feet long. Most of the hikes are not stroller-friendly and some may be challenging for small children.

“Bring a camera, binoculars and a nature journal, and come explore these beautiful winterscapes at our parks,” Hanover said.

Hiking opportunities include:

-- Mormon Island State Recreation Area, Doniphan, 11 p.m., Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1: Hikers will experience the sounds and senses of the nighttime woods during this midnight hike. The hike is moderate difficulty and approximately 1 mile. Meet at Lake No. 2 Cedar Campground East Parking Lot.

-- Indian Cave State Park, Jan. 1, 2 p.m.: This flat and easy walking trail will take you through a .75-mile nature viewing journey where many deer, raccoon and an abundance of birds can be seen.

-- Ponca State Park, Jan. 1, 2 p.m.: Hikers will find themselves surrounded by oak, hackberry, and ironwood trees as they catch glimpses of the Missouri River on the trail’s highest points. The trail is 1.6 miles of hilly terrain rated as moderate and recommended for ages five and up. Meet at the West Shelter.

-- Ash Hollow State Historical Park, Jan. 1, 10 a.m.: This scenic 1-mile hike includes lookouts over the North Platte River Valley and a great vantage point to see numerous species of wildlife and geographic and historical features.

-- Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, Jan. 1, 10 a.m.: This 2-mile historical hike will take participants through the grounds of the Buffalo Bill ranch while learning about the history of the world-renowned showman. Meet at the Buffalo Bill Mansion.

-- Platte River State Park, Jan. 1, 9 a.m.: The hike will offer birding along the Stone Creek Trail as it passes a small waterfall, with a bonfire and hot chocolate provided.

More information is available at Calendar.outdoornebraska.gov. Vehicles entering the parks must have a 2020 park entry permit, which may be purchased on-site, at OutdoorNebraska.org, or from vendors across the state.

In other news

Students can compete in State-Fish Art Contest

LINCOLN — Wildlife Forever and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission are hosting the Nebraska State-Fish Art Contest, an opportunity for students to win state and national honors and great prizes.

Fish salvage declared for Hackberry Lake

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has declared a fish salvage for Hackberry Lake on the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge south of Valentine from Dec. 20, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020.

December calendar of events

Nebraska bighorn sheep hunters successful

MORRILL — Nebraska’s bighorn sheep hunting season wrapped up Wednesday afternoon as the second of the state’s two permit holders found success at Montz Point Wildlife Management Area in Scotts Bluff County.

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in November. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Dec. 1 – Bobcat hunting and trapping season opens

Dec. 1-31 – Muzzleloader deer hunting season

Dec. 1-Jan. 15, 2020 – Antlerless elk hunting season

Dec. 8 – White-fronted goose hunting season, first segment closes

Dec. 9-31 – Light Up the Fort, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford

Dec. 14-22 – Boyer Chute NWR antlerless deer hunting

Dec. 15 – Crow hunting season, first segment ends

Dec. 16 – Snipe hunting season closes

Dec. 17 – Duck and coot hunting season closes in zones 2 and 4

Dec. 22 – Bighorn sheep hunting season closes

Dec. 24 – Duck and coot hunting season closes in Zone 1

Dec. 25 – Light goose hunting season, first segment closes

Dec. 28 – 8th Annual Winterfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 31 – Archery antelope hunting season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery deer and Whitetail Statewide Buck hunting seasons close

Dec. 31 – Underwater spearfishing season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery fishing for game fish closes

