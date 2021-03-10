LINCOLN — Several virtual events are scheduled by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to kick off March, which Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed Nebraska Outdoor Women’s Month.

These free events include a women’s career panel, women’s conservation history event, and women’s birding event, among others. Registration is required at calendar.outdoornebraska.org.

Game and Parks encourages women to get outdoors and engage other women in the outdoors.

Throughout March, women in the outdoors and women’s outdoor achievements will be highlighted on the agency’s social media, including on the Nebraska Wildlife Education’s Facebook. Posts will include information and basics on how to get started in outdoor activities.

For more information about Nebraska Outdoor Women’s Month, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/NOW.

