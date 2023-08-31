A revised statute allowing some Nebraska landowners to kill damage-causing wildlife predators becomes effective Sept. 2.

Predators included in this statute are badger, bobcat, coyote, gray fox, long-tailed weasel, mink, opossum, raccoon, red fox and skunk.

The statute allows a private landowner or tenant to kill a predator preying on livestock or poultry or suspected of causing other damage on land that they owned or control. No permit from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is required.

Also, a landowner or tenant, or agent of either, may kill a mountain lion, without prior notice to or permission from Game and Parks, if they encounter a cougar in the process of stalking, killing or consuming livestock on their property. The person is responsible for immediately notifying Game and Parks and arranging a transfer of the animal to the Commission.

The predator legislation was part of LB 565, an omnibus bill passed in the final days of the Nebraska Legislature’s most recent session, which adjourned June 1.

-30-

Tags

In other news

Lake Ogallala fishery to be renovated this fall

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has announced plans for a fall renovation of the Lake Ogallala fishery. Deteriorated aquatic habitat conditions and declining sportfish populations have prompted this renovation. To ensure safety, some temporary closures will be implemented.

Opportunities for recreational sports at Nebraska state parks

When you think of Nebraska’s state parks, what do you envision? Many might picture outdoor activities like fishing, camping and hiking – and for good reason. But did you know there also are opportunities to play recreational sports such as softball, tennis, sand volleyball, disc golf and mor…