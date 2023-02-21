Come experience the natural wonder of the sharp-tailed grouse mating dance from a new viewing blind at Niobrara State Park near Niobrara.
Reserve the viewing blind between March 15 and April 15 for the best opportunity to see this sunrise ritual, an ancient and glorious display from one of Nebraska’s most famous grassland birds.
The blind holds up to 12 guests. Reserve a spot by calling the park office at 402-857-3373.
Improve your chances of early arrival by staying at one of the park’s fully-equipped cabins or electric campsites. Use promo code “sharptail23” on the reservation site — nebraskastateparks.reserveamerica.com — for a discounted rate.
A Nebraska park entry permit is required.