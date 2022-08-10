Release big catfish unharmed

Why do some people get perplexed when they see someone release a massive, master angler-sized catfish? After all, catfish, even the larger ones, sure taste good, don’t they?
So why is it every time we see an angler report or a social media post mention or show a picture of a large catfish they have put back in the water, a spirited discussion most likely ensues over what should or should have not been done with that whopper?
So how do we move beyond flaming the angler who chooses to release a sizeable channel, blue or flathead catfish?
Freshwater catfish family members are post-spawn presently and are quite susceptible to being caught as they build up fat reserves for the upcoming cold-weather months.
Did you know August is National Catfish Month?
So please let me take this opportunity inform you on why I am so passionate about and concerned with that ‘big un’ with whiskers being taken home for the fryer.
First, let me say that I have never judged any licensed angler who has kept a large catfish to eat, and I won’t as long as that licensed angler is obeying the laws and regulations set forth by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. But, let’s cast into the issue of catching and releasing voluminous catfish family members.
Unlike other game fish, the growth of catfish is very slow. Actually, catfish are among the slowest growing freshwater fish in our part of the country Texas Parks and Wildlife Department age and growth studies indicate that a 40-pound blue catfish could be 25 years old!
A 30 inch blue catfish in Oklahoma and Missouri averages 10 to 12 pounds and is most likely around 14 years old! And, in Nebraska, Daryl Bauer of the Game and Parks Commission’s Fisheries Division adds that a 10 pound channel catfish is most likely to be dozens of years old!
Thus, it takes a while for catfish to reach trophy and spawning sizes with some not even surviving adulthood under ideal or normal conditions.
Also, with catfish, larger specimens pass on physical traits and survival instincts to thousands of young.
Essentially, proper catch and release fishing improves wild catfish populations by allowing more fish to remain and successfully reproduce in an aquatic ecosystem in greater numbers.
Keep in mind that mature catfish can lay anywhere from 4,000 to 100,000 eggs in cavities, and breeding males can fertilize as many as nine spawns a season if the eggs are removed from the spawn site each time.