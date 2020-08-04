You have permission to edit this article.
Register now for virtual hunting, fishing summit

LINCOLN — The 2020 Hunting and Fishing R3 Summit is going virtual this year, streaming live over Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 5.

Register at OutdoorNebraska.org/r3summit on or before Aug. 2 to receive the virtual meeting Zoom link via email. Those unable to attend will be able to watch a recording of the summit online at a later date.

“We hope this adjustment will allow more people and organizations to tune in live,” said Jeff Rawlinson, outdoor education manager with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “This year’s agenda represents an exciting discussion of opportunities for moving hunter and angler recruitment, retention and reactivation forward in Nebraska, with the result of more people supporting our communities and enjoying quality outdoor recreation across Nebraska.”

Presentations will focus on building new audiences of committed outdoor recreationists, as well as on growing mentorship.

Join the Nebraska Hunting and Fishing R3 Partners group on Facebook for meeting updates and future collaboration opportunities.

Partners for the virtual event include the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever, the Big Game Conservation Association, and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

August outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in August. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Aug. 1 – Squirrel hunting season opens

Aug. 1 – Registration begins for Harvest Information Program

Aug. 1 – Private land antlerless elk hunting season opens

Aug. 1 – Campfire Christmas in July, Indian Cave State Park, Shubert

Aug. 3 – Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining deer and antelope permits, and residents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining elk permits.

Aug. 6 – Schramm Virtual Speaker Series – Geology Underfoot: Rocks of Schramm Park and Global Connections, online

Aug. 6 – The Science of Animal Love webinar, fal.cn/AnimalLove

Aug. 7 – Final day for bighorn sheep lottery permit applications

Aug. 10 – 2020 fall turkey permits available beginning at 1 p.m. Central Time

Aug. 13 – The Science of Animal Myths webinar, fal.cn/AnimalMyths

Aug. 13 – Family Nature Night, Skyview Lake, Norfolk, forms.gle/WVVNwcWmQ4CPcYzW7

Aug. 15 – Bullfrog season opens

Aug. 18 – Growing Up WILD educator workshop, forms.gle/huRtR9JK9NYmrQJGA

Aug. 20 – Family Nature Night, Johnson Park, Norfolk, forms.gle/op4oJCifKpu1F61u8

Aug. 20 – Antelope archery hunting season opens

Aug. 25 – Math in Nature educator workshop, forms.gle/EvkFBENo1g5uQhuJ8

Aug. 28 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners Meeting, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland

Aug. 28 – Drawing for bighorn sheep lottery permit

Aug. 28-Sept. 7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

