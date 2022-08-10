Birding by Kayak
Join the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies to gain a new perspective on birds — from the water. In the Birding by Kayak event at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, paddlers/birders will discover the incredible birds that visit Oliver Reservoir near Kimball.
This free event will begin with an introduction to kayaking. Paddlers must be at least 10 years of age. Kayaks, life jackets and binoculars will be provided.
Registration is required by Aug. 15 and is limited to eight people. To register, go to Facebook and search for Birding By Kayak — Oliver Reservoir.
Night Sky program
Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area invites stargazers to bring a blanket and lie beneath the stars Saturday, Aug. 27, during its Night Sky program.
The program, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mountain time, will begin at the Nature Center. Visitors can explore constellations, mythology and much more. They will have an opportunity to watch the Perseids meteor shower, one of the best meteors showers of the year.
The event is free, but a Nebraska vehicle park entry permit is required.
History of dolls
Learn about the history of dolls Aug. 5-31 at Arbor Lodge State Historical Park. Special doll collections will be on display throughout the mansion.
The display will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
A Doll Tea Party is scheduled for Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lodge’s sunroom. Feel free to bring a favorite doll or stuffed animal to also enjoy the event. The tea will include small savories as well as hot and cold brewed tea. Reservations are required as space is limited.
Summer stargazing
Come to Eugene T. Mahoney State Park on Friday, Aug. 19, and enjoy some summer stargazing.
Powerful telescopes will be set up at the park’s golf shack from 9 to 11:30 p.m. so visitors may get a glimpse at the night sky. Stargazing will begin at dusk. Remember to bring camp chairs or blankets.
The event is free, but a Nebraska vehicle park entry permit is required.
Mansion mystery
Come to Arbor Lodge State Historical Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, for an evening of fun with Mystery at the Mansion: Clueless Murder. This old-fashioned whodunit will take place at Arbor Lodge Mansion at 6 p.m.
Solve clues, look for evidence and break the case while mingling with new friends. Participants will receive a character to portray as they arrive at Arbor Lodge Mansion. Space is limited for this adults-only event. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Visit the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov to buy tickets or for information on adding dinner or lodging.
Floating playground
Louisville State Recreation Area will reduce the days the Floating Playground is open Saturday and Sunday only starting the week of Aug. 8, staff permitting.
The Floating Playground sessions are at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and each session is 90 minutes.
The park hopes to operate the Floating Playground on weekends through Labor Day. Guests planning to visit the Floating Playground are advised to first call ahead at 402-234-6855.
All rules and policies will apply. Go to outdoornebraska.
gov/floatingplayground to learn more or to download a playground map.