Sight-In workshop
Learn how to properly sight in your muzzleloader for the upcoming deer season. Ensuring your rifle is sighted in prior to hunting will help ensure a responsible and ethical shot in the field. This workshop is intended for beginner hunters. Join Nebraska Game and Parks on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln. There is a cost to attend.
This workshop includes:
An introduction to the safe use of firearms and range rules.
How to make scope adjustments.
How to read shot placement on a target.
Time on the range sighting in your rifle with range safety officers.
To attend this workshop you must have a firearm hunter education certificate or be over the age of 29.
Bring your own firearm and ammunition. Equipment may be provided to those without it, including eye and ear protection. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes are recommended.
First shots pistol
Join First Shots on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln.
At a First Shots seminar, you’ll receive:
An educational introduction to the safe and recreational use of firearms.
Individual and group training.
A rundown of shooting sports opportunities for all levels of interest.
A chance to give shooting a try.
This seminar offers a small group setting for students ages 16 and over. All equipment is provided.
Attending participants receive a reward coupon for over 30% off their next handgun class at the Outdoor Education Center. Preregistration required.
Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes are recommended.
Try Rifle
Ever wanted to learn how to shoot? Want to learn a little bit about rifles? Not sure where to begin? Try Rifle is your place to start. Join Nebraska Game and Parks on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to noon for this safe and first-time friendly program covers basic safety rules, handling demonstrations and starter techniques at the Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln. Participants get to shoot on the range as part of this one-hour class. And whether rifle shooting turns out to be your thing or not, students walk away with the ability to be safe and have fun wherever adventure takes them next.
All equipment provided. Open to both kids, eight and up, and adults — ideal for families. There is a fee to participate. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes are recommended.
Historical dinner
Join Game and Parks for the 2022 Historical Christmas Dinner at the Fort Lodge at Fort Robinson State Park on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. The meal is turkey, pork roast, dressing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and all the fixings. The year we are celebrating is 1922.
Decorating contest
Put your tree decorating skills to the test for a chance to win a two-night cabin stay at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area near Crofton.
The contest is open Saturday, Dec. 3, through Monday, Dec. 26, with judging to occur Dec. 27-29; one winner will claim the prize two-night cabin stay.
Contestants, limited to household units, may decorate one tree along the park’s entrance driveway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contestants are encouraged to use environmentally friendly decorations, such as popcorn garland, solar powered lights, bird seed pine cones, wildlife-friendly decorations and more.
Then take a photo of the decorated tree and send it to npgc.lewis.clark@nebraska.gov and tag @nebraskanortheastparks on Facebook. All decorations that are not wildlife friendly must be removed by Jan. 8.
For more information, visit the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.