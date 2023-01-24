Science Of
You’ve heard of crappies, bluegill, catfish, pike and walleye, but what about the fun-sized fish lurking just below the surface that you don’t catch?
Nebraska is home to around 80 species of native fish, many of those being small minnows and darters. Even though they are small, they may be some of the most fascinating and colorful fish in the water. In this Science Of episode, you will be diving into the water headfirst in search of the small fish that call Nebraska home. Join Game and Parks over Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 3 to 4 p.m.
This is a free event, but registration is required to attend. Contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov for more information or questions.
Ice fishing basics
Learn the basics of ice fishing or pick up a few new tips from experienced anglers at Discover Ice-Fishing clinics in January. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Youth Fishing Program will host an on-ice event.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, Discover Ice Fishing will be at Lincoln’s Holmes Lake from 1 to 4 p.m.
Limited loaner equipment will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Bait and instruction will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment. A lack of safe ice will force the cancellation of the on-ice event.
Try Rifle
Ever wanted to learn how to shoot? Want to learn a little bit about rifles? Not sure where to begin?
Try Rifle is a place to start. Join Game and Parks at the Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to noon.
This safe and first-time friendly program covers basic safety rules, handling demonstrations, and starter techniques. Participants get to shoot on the range as part of this one-hour class.
All equipment will be provided. The event is open to both kids (8 and up) and adults and is ideal for families. There is a fee to participate.
Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes are recommended.
Women’s Archery
Mondays in January, you are invited to join in an evening of archery for women, taught by women on Monday, Jan. 30, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln.
Choose from a four-week intro class or “next-level” advice section, depending on your comfort with the material.
The intro section features a lesson and time on the archery range practicing with a bow each week. Class goes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The “next-level” practice and coaching section is a time for women to hone their archery skills and receive individual coaching. Coaching will be available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and has a flexible arrival time.
The sessions will be taught at an indoor archery facility and space is limited. There is a fee to participate. All equipment is provided, but if you have your own, you are welcome to bring it.
Nature Inquiry
Inquiry-based learning prioritizes a learner’s questions and ideas by engaging their innate sense of curiosity and awe. As educators get to be facilitators of learning, here to guide and support the process of investigation.
You don’t need to know every bird or flower or tree to engage your learners in nature education. Each workshop in this series will use a different lens of nature to move through the tools and resources for guiding inquiry, asking better questions and inspiring curiosity.
So come join Nebraska Game and Parks over Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.