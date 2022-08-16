Nature nerd night
Come learn about Keystone animals that play a huge role in the environment's web of life today from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Nebraska Nature Nerd Night is a free, virtual series for curious adults, exploring the secrets and science of nature in Nebraska through storytelling and conversation Join hosts and science educators from Nebraska Game & Parks at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month, as you interview experts in the field about a variety of fascinating topics; from fungi, fish, turtles, and even wildlife diseases. You'll dive deeper into the remarkable world of nature found in Nebraska by having lively conversations with real scientists, and by sharing and asking your questions with the experts.
Can’t attend a live event? Don’t worry, each event will be recorded and placed on the Game and Parks Education YouTube channel the following day.
This is a free event, but registration is required to attend. When registering, those interested may submit questions for the experts that could get answered on the night of the event.
For more information and questions, email monica.
Summer stargazing
Come to Eugene T. Mahoney State Park on Friday, Aug. 19, and enjoy some summer stargazing.
Powerful telescopes will be set up at the park’s golf shack from 9 to 11:30 p.m. so visitors may get a glimpse at the night sky. Stargazing will begin at dusk. Remember to bring camp chairs or blankets.
The event is free, but a Nebraska vehicle park entry permit is required.
Women’s range night
Mondays in August, you are invited to join in an evening of firearm education for women, taught by women.
Choose from a four-week intro pistol class, a “next-level” weekly advice section, or a once-a-month club night depending on your comfort with the material.
The intro class features a lesson and time on the firearm range practicing with a pistol each week.
The “next-level” section is a time for women to advance their current skills with technique builders and individual coaching. Firearms such as rifles, shotguns, and muzzleloaders also may be covered in this section. Coaching will be available Monday, Aug. 22, from 7 to 8 p.m.
The sessions will be taught at an indoor facility and space is limited. There is a fee to participate, and all equipment is provided. Those who have their own equipment are welcomed to bring it.
Registration is required with Nebraska Game and Parks.
Women’s archery
Mondays in August, you are invited to join in an evening of archery for women, taught by women.
Choose from a four-week intro class or “next-level” advice section, depending on your comfort with the material.
The intro class features a lesson and time on the archery range practicing with a bow each week. Class goes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The “next-level” section is a time for women to practice their archery skills and receive individual coaching. Coaching will be available Monday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and has a flexible arrival time.
The sessions will be taught at an indoor archery facility and space is limited.
There is a fee to participate, and all equipment is provided. Those who have their own equipment are welcomed to bring it.
Registration is required with Nebraska Game and Parks.