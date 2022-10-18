Virtual webinar
In the Nebraska Nature Nerd Night virtual webinar Turtles of Nebraska, outdoor educators will discuss the nine species of turtles found in the state. The free event starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Registration is required through the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov. Participants also may submit questions to be answered during the webinar while registering.
For more information, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov or follow the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission or Nebraska Wildlife Education on Facebook.
Homeschool hikes
Homeschool families are invited to join an outdoor educator on a guided hike at Schramm Park State Recreation Area near Gretna during the Homeschool Hikes program Wednesday, Oct. 19.
This nature exploration program geared for homeschool families takes place at 9 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, through December. While an educator leads the hike, participants ask questions, draw, observe and make discoveries in nature.
Visit the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for more information and to register.
Nature nerd night
Grab your fellow nature nerds and join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as it hosts five Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Nights across the state Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Get your teams of no more than five players and be ready to compete for prizes. These events are for adults only and are free to attend with a purchase from the host brewery.
The trivia nights, which begin at 7 p.m. local time, are at:
Scottsbluff — Flyover Brewing Company, 1824 Broadway
Lincoln — The Happy Raven, 122 N. 11th
Omaha — Zipline Beer Lounge, 3808 S. 203rd Plaza
Wayne — Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company, 121 N. Pearl St.
North Platte — Pals Brewing Company, 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.
For more information and or questions, email monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.
Halloween in state park
Come out to Ash Hollow State Historical Park & celebrate Halloween with the ghosts of the Oregon Trail on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2 to 6 p.m. Mountain Time.
Enjoy kid’s games, s’mores, pumpkin picking & decorating, scavenger hunt, hay rack rides and a costume contest. The costume contest starts at 4:30 p.m.
5 p.m. — Trunk or Treat, sponsored by NGPC conservation officers, area EMS and law enforcement. Vehicles, ambulances, cruisers and fire rigs will be there throughout the event for kids to look at.
For event questions, call the park at 308-778-7708 or email tamara.cooper@nebraska.gov.
Howl in the hills
Experience the Wildcat Hills like never before, at night. Discover all the creatures that go bump in the night during our .57 mile hike on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It is sure to be a ‘howling’ good time. Please bring a flashlight, hiking shoes and a sense of adventure. This is a free event, but a Nebraska State Park Entry permit is required.