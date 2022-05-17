Cornhusker Cup champion Mason Gerdes had a strategy for shooting in the blustery winds of the 52nd Cornhusker Trap Shoot on April 30, in Doniphan.
“Shoot ’em fast, shoot ’em quick right out of the trap,” the Raymond Central 11th grader said. “Just don’t let it bother you and focus on the next one.”
On a day that saw shooters battle wind gusts of more than 40 mph at the home grounds of the Nebraska Trapshooting Association, Gerdes excelled. He broke 65 of 75 handicap targets from 24 yards Saturday. Combine that with Friday’s 71 at 16 yards for a winning 136 score. Cooper Koeppen of Malcom 4-H was the next closest at 133.
“I thought I was in a pretty good position when I came back today,” said Gerdes, who has been competing at the Cornhusker since the sixth grade.
Millard West repeated as overall high school team champion with the same five shooters as last year. Peyton Anderson, Drake Pietryga, Ben Wilweding, Aiden Alward and Brandon Fish finished with a 594 out of a possible 750.
Janice Tejeda of Ashland 4-H was the ladies’ champion, while Raymond Central Gold was the ladies’ team champion and Louisville 4-H Gold was the top 4-H team.
Results from the senior high competition are:
Top 10 Individuals
Mason Gerdes, Raymond Central Blue, 136 of 150
Cooper Koeppen, Malcom 4-H Blue, 133
Creedance Jankowski, Cougar 4-H Orange, 132
Spencer Landers, Centura Burgundy, 129
Carson Downs, Louisville 4-H Gold, 128
Mike Roddy, Cougar 4-H Blue, 128
Riley Brodersen, Blair Blue, 128
Andrew Stadler, HTRS, 125
Dillon Simpson, Karp and Krow 4-H G, 125
Kaleb Thomas, Merrick County 4-H 1, 125
Top Three Ladies
Janice Tejeda, Ashland 4-H 1, 124 of 150
Quinn Moravec, Oak Creek 4-H 1, 122
Izzy Jansen, Duchesne 1, 122
Top Three 4-H Teams
Louisville 4-H Gold (Caden Smart, Brandon Williams, Gage Scholting, Carson Downs, Alex Michalski), 593 of 750
Malcom 4-H Blue, 592
Sidney Sharpshooters 4-H Black, 568
Top High School Teams
Millard West A (Peyton Anderson, Drake Pietryga, Ben Wilweding, Aiden Alward, Brandon Fish), 594 of 750
Centura Burgundy, 591
Douglas County West Platinum, 588
Raymond Central Blue, 587
Minden 1, 579
Lutheran NE, 574
Top Three Ladies Teams
Raymond Central Gold (Ellianna Lamay, Jaelynn Kliment, Josie Lahm, Ayla Rech, Sophia Cadotte), 527 of 750
Norris, 519
Papillion-La Vista 2, 512
Handicap
Top Three Ladies
Grace Harmon, Gibbon, 62 of 75
Payton Kruse, homeschool, 58
Destiny Frye, Sidney Sharpshooters 4-H Black, 58
Top Three Individuals
Creedance Jankowski, Cougar 4-H Orange, 70 of 75
Mason Gerdes, Raymond Central Blue, 65
Mitchell Sell, Gibbon 1, 62
Top Three 4-H Teams
Sidney Sharpshooters 4-H Black (Jayce Namuth, Sidney Allard, Destiny Frye, Hunter Wolff, David Brauer), 253 of 375
Louisville 4-H Gold, 252
Louisville 4-H White, 238
Top Three Ladies Teams
Raymond Central Gold (Ellianna Lamay, Jaelynn Kliment, Josie Lahm, Ayla Rech, Sophia Cadotte), 225 of 375
Papillion-La Vista 2, 213
Norris, 210
Top Six High School Teams
Centura Burgundy (Gavin Anderson, Tanner Simdon, Spencer Landers, Ashley Rose, Ryan Schweitzer) 264 of 375)
Minden 1, 252
Lutheran NE 2, 249
Raymond Central Blue, 247
Millard West A, 244
North Platte Red, 242
Yardage Winners
18-19 Yards
Carter Anderson, Gothenburg 1, 59 of 75
Jacob Diedrichsen, Malcom 4-H Gold, 58
Tanner Simdorn, Centura Burgundy, 58
Lucas Williams, G.I. Central Catholic 1, 58
Jadeyn Kohl, Elwood 1, 57
Caden Frey, Republican Valley 4-H 1, 57
Walker Behnken, Bennington Blue, 56
Nathan Evans, Omaha Roncalli Gold, 55
Marshal Chandler, Bellevue East A, 55
Avery Drohman, Thayer Central, 55
20-21 Yards
Jaxson Day, Millard West, 58 of 75 (won shoot-off)
Tanner Ellis, Minden 1, 58
Alex Peter, Nebraska City Lourdes, 57
Devin Jensen, Papillion-La Vista South 5, 57
Michael Dia, Nebraska City 1, 57
Leo Higgins, Millard West, 57
Ashley Wempen, Amherst, 57
Jerome Caudillo, North Platte Blue, 56
Ben Peters, Ogallala 2, 56
Haley Yonker, North Platte Red, 56
22-23 Yards
Riley Brodersen, Blair Blue, 60 of 75 (won shoot-off)
Mike Roddy, Cougar 4-H Blue, 60
Spencer Landers, Centura Burgundy, 60
Toby Becker, Waverly Maroon, 57
Cade Arnett, Arlington 1, 56
Matthew Cejka, Lincoln Northeast Black, 56
Colton Moorhead, South Platte 1, 55
Trent Sommer, Lutheran NE, 55
24-25 Yards
Cooper Koeppen, Malcom 4-H Blue, 60 of 75
Carson Downs, Louisville 4-H Gold, 56
Adam Meyer, Lutheran NE 2, 55
Dillon Simpson, Karp and Krow 4-H G, 53
Ty A. Johnson, Gordon-Rushville, 53
Dylan Macdonald, Douglas County West Platinum, 52
Quinn Moravec, Oak Creek 4-H 1, 52
Izzy Jansen, Duchesne 1, 52