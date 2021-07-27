The 2021 Rangeland & Wildlife Tour will be at 9:30 a.m., July 29 at the Historic CCC Ranch in Meadow Grove.

Events include a rangeland demonstration site tour at 9:30 a.m., burning pasture in the Willow Creek Prairies at  11 a.m., and a lunch Sponsored by the Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund

The ranch is located 1 mile east and 1.25 miles north from the intersection of 539th Ave. and 849 Road.

Call 402-329-4996 ext. 110 or email miles.a.anderson@usda.gov.

Tags

In other news

Serenity found in southwest Nebraska

At the very southwestern corner of Nebraska in Dundy County lies a truly serene area that is sure to surprise those that venture there. Rock Creek Lake State Recreation Area is a small 54-acre area, with a 50-acre lake fed by the cold spring waters of Rock Creek.

+2
When it gets too hot, go splash in the river

When it gets too hot, go splash in the river

In the heat of the summer when the fish may not be biting and there are no open hunting seasons, we get creative in how we enjoy the outdoors. There’s something we like to do here in the Midwest called floating and it’s pretty simple. You find a tube or a tank and the nearest river, hop in a…

Our national park bus tour adventure

Our national park bus tour adventure

Traveling to Yellowstone Park and beyond has always been on the bucket list for my wife, Cindy, and last month, we made that reality. Our adventure began in Yankton, South Dakota, where we boarded the Navigator bus for the nine-day, four state Yellowstone-Teton National Park tour.