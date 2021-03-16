LINCOLN — Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state in March to enhance fishing opportunities this spring, especially in urban areas.
Trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used.
“Rainbow trout are especially good for beginners because they will bite readily on anything, including corn, wadded up pieces of bread or worms, and are easy and safe to handle,” said Larry Pape, aquatic education specialist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Remember to take a long a towel to help hold onto them because they are wiggly and slick, and a cooler to keep some for dinner.”
For resources to help beginners or even experienced anglers, visit outdoornebraska.gov/howtofish.
The stocked trout are approximately 10 inches in length. The following is Game and Parks’ tentative trout stocking schedule, including quantities:
Week of March 8 — Bridgeport State Recreation Area northwest pit, 1,400; Terry’s Pit, Terrytown, 1,500; Riverside Park Pond, Scottsbluff, 900; North Morrill pit, 2,250; Middle Morrill pit, 450; Two Rivers SRA trout lake (Lake No. 5), Venice, 13,000
Week of March 15 — Holmes Lake, Lincoln, 4,000; Ponca State Park pond, 900; CenturyLink Lake, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, 2,000; Heartwell Park, Hastings, 450; Suck’s Lake, Grand Island, 650
Halleck Park Lake, Papillion, 1,200; Louisville State Recreation Area Lake 1A, 600; Weeping Water Pond, 1,500; David City Park Pond, 600; Aubles Pond, Ord, 750; Gracie Creek, Burwell, 1,000
Fremont SRA No. 2, 4,000; Steinhart Park east pond, Nebraska City, 800; Humboldt City Park Lake, 350; Optimist Lake, Auburn, 800; Stanton Lake, Falls City, 200
Pawnee City Park Lake, 300; Holdrege City Park Lake, 1,000; Windmill SRA No. 2, Gibbon, 600; Curtis Golf Course pond, 150; Oxford City Lake, 150
TaHaZouka Park Lake, Norfolk, 1,500; Pawnee Park West, Columbus, 1,500; Neligh Park Pond, West Point, 900; Fort Kearny SRA No. 6, 1,200; Lake Helen, Gothenburg, 2,000; Plum Creek Park Pond, Lexington, 750
Week of March 22 — Ponca State Park pond, 600; Fremont State Recreation Area No. 2, 1,000; Niobrara SP pond, 1,000
Additional March stockings — East Verdigre Creek, Royal, 800; Lake Ogallala, 10,000; Elm Creek, Red Cloud, 1,000
April stockings — East Verdigre Creek, Royal, 1,000; Two Rivers State Recreation Area trout lake, 10,000; Keller Park SRA No. 4, Ainsworth, 250; Keller Park SRA No. 5, Ainsworth, 400; Steel Creek, Lynch/Verdigre, 200; Sand Springs, Johnstown, 400; Grove Lake Wildlife Management Area sandpit, Royal, 50
Lake Ogallala, 10,000; Gilbert-Baker WMA pond, Harrison, 600; Chadron City Reservoir north pond, 1,700; Chadron State Park pond, 500; Chadron City Reservoir south pond, 1,700
North Morrill sandpit, 2,000; Middle Morrill sandpit, 450; Riverside Park Pond, Scottsbluff, 900; Bridgeport SRA northwest pit, 1,400; Terry’s Pit, Terrytown, 1,500
Grabel Pond No. 1, Fort Robinson SP, 400; Grabel Pond No. 2, Fort Robinson SP, 800; Grabel Pond No. 3, Fort Robinson SP, 400; Lake Carter P. Johnson, Fort Robinson SP, 2,500