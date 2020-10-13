You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rainbow trout stockings scheduled for ponds, lakes

LINCOLN — Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and state park and recreation area lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.

Stocking schedules can change on short notice for a variety of reasons. The following is a tentative stocking schedule, including quantities:

Week of Oct. 13 — Crystal Cove Lake, South Sioux City — 4,500; Bridgeport SRA northwest lake — 700; North Morrill Pond — 2,000; Middle Morrill Pond — 450; South Morrill Pond — 400; Riverside Park Pond, Scottsbluff, 900; Hitchcock Park Pond, Omaha — 450; Towl Park Pond, Omaha — 300; Holdrege City Lake — 2,000; Fort Kearny SRA Lake No. 6 — 1,200; Curtis golf course pond — 150; Oxford City Lake — 300; Humphrey Pond, Ogallala — 600; TaHaZouka Park Lake, Norfolk — 1,500; Pawnee Park west pond, Columbus — 1,500; Niobrara SP Pond, 1,000; Grove Lake WMA, Royal — 1,500; Standing Bear Lake, Omaha — 3,000; Lake Halleck, Papillion — 1,200; Fremont Lakes SRA No. 2, Fremont, 5,000

Week of Oct. 19 — Steinhart Park Pond, Nebraska City — 800; Weeping Water Park Pond — 1,500; Central Nebraska Veterans Home pond, Kearney — 300; Gracie Creek, Burwell — 1,000; Bessey Pond, Halsey — 600; Auble Pond, Ord — 1,500; Heartwell Park Lake, Hastings — 810; Such’s Lake, Grand Island — 585; Bowling Lake, Lincoln — 400; Holmes Lake, Lincoln — 3,000; CenturyLink Lake, Eugene T. Mahoney SP — 1,500; Optimist Lake, Auburn — 800; Stanton Lake, Fall City — 200; Pawnee City Lake — 300; Humboldt City Park Lake — 600; Melham Park Lake, Broken Bow — 875; Ansley City Pond — 1,000; David City Park Pond — 600; Lake Helen, Gothenburg — 2,000; Windmill SRA Lake No. 2, Gibbon — 600; Plum Creek Park Lake, Lexington — 750; Birdwood WMA, North Platte — 4,000; Benson Park Pond, Omaha — 1,050; Fontenelle Park Pond, Omaha — 1,200; Standing Bear Lake, Omaha — 3,500

Week of Nov. 2 — East Verdigre Creek — 200

Week of Nov. 9 — East Verdigre Creek — 200; Crystal Springs Park middle lake, Fairbury — 1,200

Week of Nov. 16 — East Verdigre Creek — 200

Week of Nov. 23 — East Verdigre Creek — 200

Week of Nov. 30 — East Verdigre Creek — 200

Week of Dec. 7 — East Verdigre Creek — 200; Standing Bear Lake — 3,750; Holmes Lake — 3,000; Bowling Lake — 400; Birdwood WMA — 4,000

Week of Dec. 14 — East Verdigre Creek — 200; CenturyLink Lake — 3,500; Standing Bear Lake — 3,750

Week of Dec. 21 — East Verdigre Creek — 200

Week of Dec. 28 — East Verdigre Creek — 200

The following rainbow trout stockings took place in September:

Week of Sept. 1 — East Verdigre Creek — 200; Ponca SP Pond — 1,500; Lake Ogallala, 4,000; Grove Lake WMA sandpit, Royal — 50

Week of Sept. 7 — East Verdigre Creek — 200; Keller Park SRA No. 4, Brown County — 200; Keller Park SRA No. 5, Brown County — 400

Week of Sept. 14 — East Verdigre Creek — 200; Minnechaduza Creek, Valentine — 500

Week of Sept. 21 — East Verdigre Creek — 200; Elm Creek, Webster County — 500

Week of Sept. 28 — East Verdigre Creek — 200; Bridgeport SRA middle lake — 2,000; White River, Fort Robinson SP — 1,000; Gilbert-Baker WMA Pond, Harrison — 600

Fishing for trout is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used. A spinning or spin-cast rod and reel with a hook baited with a worm will work well. Add a split shot a couple of feet above the hook and a bobber a couple of feet above the split shot. Spinners, salmon eggs, dough baits and artificial flies also can catch trout.

If you are just getting into fishing and want more details, a helpful resource is Game and Parks’ Going Fishing Guide, available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/howtofish. For information on Fish Stocking, including the dates pf upcoming trout stocking, OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishstockingreports.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishing for more information on fishing in Nebraska.

Tags

In other news

Outdoor Adventures: Snagging success

Outdoor Adventures: Snagging success

Jami (left) and Bailey Legate are shown with the paddlefish they snagged recently below Gavins Point Dam. Jami's fish measured 34.5 inches and Bailey’s was 45.5 inches long and 35 pounds.

Public invited to review, comment on statewide outdoor recreation plan

LINCOLN — The public is invited to review and comment on the 2021-2025 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan: Guiding Success in Nebraska Outdoor Recreation until Nov. 6, 2020. This Plan is required by the National Park Service to be updated every five years to maintain eligibility…

Rainbow trout stockings scheduled for ponds, lakes

LINCOLN — Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and state park and recreation area lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.

Ogallala hunter first to complete Duck Slam

LINCOLN —   Matt Zvolanek of Ogallala went on a “pretty good little hunt” with his friend and friend’s father in the Sandhills recently. The regular duck opener has become a bit of a tradition for the three.

Carrizales shoots first perfect score

LINCOLN — Twelve-year-old Gavin Carrizales shot the first perfect score in history of the Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational on Sept. 26 at Pressey Wildlife Management Area south of Broken Bow.

October outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following are highlights of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in October. Get a more complete listing at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Oct. 1 – The Science of Wildlife Diseases, online webinar

Oct. 1-31 – Paddlefish snagging season in specific area of Missouri River

Oct. 3 – Dark goose hunting season opens in North Central unit

Oct. 3 – Light goose hunting regular season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – White-fronted goose hunting season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zones 2 and 4

Oct. 3-4 – Youth waterfowl hunting season opens in Zone 1

Oct. 3-4 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Oct. 4 – Muzzleloader antelope hunting season closes

Oct. 8 – The Science of Fungi, online webinar

Oct. 10 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 1

Oct. 10-25 – Firearm antelope hunting season

Oct. 9, 16, 23 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Movie Night, Indian Cave State Park (SP), Shubert

Oct. 10 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Haunted Drive Thru, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 10, 17 – Hallowfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Oct. 10, 17, 24 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Campsite Decorating Contest, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 15 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners meeting, Ogallala

Oct. 17 – 33rd Annual Pumpkin Carving Festival, Calamus State Recreation Area (SRA), Burwell

Oct. 17-18 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zone 3

Oct. 22 – The Science of Snakes, online webinar

Oct. 23-25 – Camp & Treat, Red Willow SRA, McCook

Oct. 24 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 3

Oct. 24-25 – Youth pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons statewide

Oct. 26 – Dark goose hunting season opens in East, Platte River, Panhandle and Niobrara units

Oct. 29 – The Science of Nebraska Fish, online webinar

Oct. 30 – Dove (all species) hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Early antlerless elk hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons open statewide

Oct. 31 – Archery and firearm bull elk hunting seasons close

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.