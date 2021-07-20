Ready for some friendly competition — and to enjoy a scenic state park? You’re invited to sign up for the Crofton’s Dam Race July 31 at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area.
Pick from three exciting events:
Crofton’s Dam Race — Triathalon: Kayak 1.5 miles on Lewis and Clark Lake, run a 5K through the Weigand campground and bike 12 miles along the rolling hills overlooking the lake. Do it alone or join a team.
Crofton’s Dam Half Marathon: Enjoy racing 13.1 miles along the scenic Lewis and Clark Lake.
Crofton’s Dam Bike Race: It’s less of a race, and more like a 12-mile scenic ride. The real reward is dominating the hills.
Whatever your choice, you’re bound to enjoy beautiful scenery — and the chance to stay and enjoy all that Lewis and Clark has to offer, including camping, fishing, hiking, picnicking, boating and more.
Participants must be at least 14 years old. The overall winner will receive a trophy, and other top finishers will receive a medal.
Also, your registration fee is going to a good cause: Money raised from this partnership event will be donated back to the park to help create a hike/bike trail at Lewis and Clark.