Pumpkin carving contest winners announced

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following are highlights of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in October. Get a more complete listing at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.
Oct. 1 – The Science of Wildlife Diseases, online webinar
Oct. 1-31 – Paddlefish snagging season in specific area of Missouri River
Oct. 3 – Dark goose hunting season opens in North Central unit
Oct. 3 – Light goose hunting regular season opens statewide
Oct. 3 – White-fronted goose hunting season opens statewide
Oct. 3 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zones 2 and 4
Oct. 3-4 – Youth waterfowl hunting season opens in Zone 1
Oct. 3-4 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun
Oct. 4 – Muzzleloader antelope hunting season closes
Oct. 8 – The Science of Fungi, online webinar
Oct. 10 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 1
Oct. 10-25 – Firearm antelope hunting season
Oct. 9, 16, 23 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Movie Night, Indian Cave State Park (SP), Shubert
Oct. 10 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Haunted Drive Thru, Indian Cave SP, Shubert
Oct. 10, 17 – Hallowfest, Ponca SP, Ponca
Oct. 10, 17, 24 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Campsite Decorating Contest, Indian Cave SP, Shubert
Oct. 15 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners meeting, Ogallala
Oct. 17 – 33rd Annual Pumpkin Carving Festival, Calamus State Recreation Area (SRA), Burwell
Oct. 17-18 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zone 3
Oct. 22 – The Science of Snakes, online webinar
Oct. 23-25 – Camp & Treat, Red Willow SRA, McCook
Oct. 24 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 3
Oct. 24-25 – Youth pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons statewide
Oct. 26 – Dark goose hunting season opens in East, Platte River, Panhandle and Niobrara units
Oct. 29 – The Science of Nebraska Fish, online webinar
Oct. 30 – Dove (all species) hunting season closes
Oct. 31 – Early antlerless elk hunting season closes
Oct. 31 – Pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons open statewide
Oct. 31 – Archery and firearm bull elk hunting seasons close
Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.
Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.