Public invited to review, comment on statewide outdoor recreation plan

LINCOLN — The public is invited to review and comment on the 2021-2025 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan: Guiding Success in Nebraska Outdoor Recreation until Nov. 6, 2020. This Plan is required by the National Park Service to be updated every five years to maintain eligibility for Land and Water Conservation grant funds for communities and state park outdoor recreation projects.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund has contributed more than $49 million in funding Nebraska outdoor recreation facilities since 1964.

The Plan evaluates the supply and demand for outdoor recreation opportunities and summarizes state and regional demographics.  It also provides guidance on how to proceed with future development of park lands sustainably through the goals and Land and Water Conservation Fund priority projects identified. Communities and outdoor recreation professionals are encouraged to use the data and guidance within the Plan when planning for outdoor recreation projects over the next five years.

To view the Plan, visit: bit.ly/SCORP21-25. To provide comments, fill out the comment form at outdoornebraska.gov/lwcf or email comments to hannah.jones@nebraska.gov.

Outdoor Adventures: Snagging success

Jami (left) and Bailey Legate are shown with the paddlefish they snagged recently below Gavins Point Dam. Jami's fish measured 34.5 inches and Bailey’s was 45.5 inches long and 35 pounds.

Rainbow trout stockings scheduled for ponds, lakes

LINCOLN — Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and state park and recreation area lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.

Ogallala hunter first to complete Duck Slam

LINCOLN —   Matt Zvolanek of Ogallala went on a “pretty good little hunt” with his friend and friend’s father in the Sandhills recently. The regular duck opener has become a bit of a tradition for the three.

Carrizales shoots first perfect score

LINCOLN — Twelve-year-old Gavin Carrizales shot the first perfect score in history of the Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational on Sept. 26 at Pressey Wildlife Management Area south of Broken Bow.

October outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following are highlights of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in October. Get a more complete listing at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Oct. 1 – The Science of Wildlife Diseases, online webinar

Oct. 1-31 – Paddlefish snagging season in specific area of Missouri River

Oct. 3 – Dark goose hunting season opens in North Central unit

Oct. 3 – Light goose hunting regular season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – White-fronted goose hunting season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zones 2 and 4

Oct. 3-4 – Youth waterfowl hunting season opens in Zone 1

Oct. 3-4 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Oct. 4 – Muzzleloader antelope hunting season closes

Oct. 8 – The Science of Fungi, online webinar

Oct. 10 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 1

Oct. 10-25 – Firearm antelope hunting season

Oct. 9, 16, 23 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Movie Night, Indian Cave State Park (SP), Shubert

Oct. 10 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Haunted Drive Thru, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 10, 17 – Hallowfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Oct. 10, 17, 24 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Campsite Decorating Contest, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 15 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners meeting, Ogallala

Oct. 17 – 33rd Annual Pumpkin Carving Festival, Calamus State Recreation Area (SRA), Burwell

Oct. 17-18 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zone 3

Oct. 22 – The Science of Snakes, online webinar

Oct. 23-25 – Camp & Treat, Red Willow SRA, McCook

Oct. 24 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 3

Oct. 24-25 – Youth pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons statewide

Oct. 26 – Dark goose hunting season opens in East, Platte River, Panhandle and Niobrara units

Oct. 29 – The Science of Nebraska Fish, online webinar

Oct. 30 – Dove (all species) hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Early antlerless elk hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons open statewide

Oct. 31 – Archery and firearm bull elk hunting seasons close

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.