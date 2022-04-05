Prescribed burns are planned this spring on many Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wildlife management areas, state parks and state recreation areas where weather allows.
Historically, wildlife habitats were shaped by wildfires that occurred throughout the year. Burns can help set back undesirable plants that invade native woodlands and prairies, as well as other grass and wooded areas.
Burns will take place spring through fall at the following areas in Game and Parks districts:
Southeast District: Butler County – Larkspur WMA, Redtail WMA; Cass County – Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Louisville WMA/SRA, Platte River SP, Rakes Creek WMA, Randall W. Schilling WMA; Douglas County – Two Rivers WMA; Fillmore County – Sandpiper WMA, Sora WMA; Gage County – Arrowhead WMA, Diamond/Donald Whitney WMA; Jefferson County – Alexandria WMA, Alexandria SW WMA, Flathead WMA, Rock Glen WMA, Rose Creek WMA; Johnson County – Osage WMA, Twin Oaks WMA;
Lancaster County – Bluestem WMA/SRA, Branched Oak WMA/SRA, Conestoga WMA/SRA, Hedgefield WMA, Killdeer WMA, Olive Creek WMA, Pawnee SRA/WMA, Wagon Train SRA/WMA, Yankee Hill WMA; Nemaha County – Langdon Bend WMA, Aspinwall Bend WMA; Nemaha/Richardson Indian Cave SP; Otoe County – Riverview Marina; Pawnee County – Burchard WMA, Lores Branch WMA;
Saline County – Divoky WMA; Saline County – Swan Creek WMA; Sarpy County – Schramm Park SRA; Saunders County – Memphis WMA; Seward County – Oak Glen WMA, Straight Water WMA; Thayer County – Dry Sandy WMA, Little Blue WMA, Little Blue East WMA, Meridian WMA; York County – Kirkpatrick Basin North WMA.
Southwest District: Buffalo County – Bassway Strip WMA; Chase County – Enders Reservoir WMA/SRA; Clay County – Kissinger Basin WMA, Whitefront WMA; Custer County – Pressey WMA; Dawson County – Dogwood WMA; Frontier and Red Willow counties – Medicine Creek Reservoir WMA/SRA;
Hall County – Cornhusker WMA, Morman Island SRA; Hamilton County – Deep Well WMA, Pintail WMA; Howard County – Harold Anderson WMA, Leonard Koziol; Keith County – Clear Creek WMA; Phelps County – Sacramento-Wilcox WMA; Sherman County – Sherman Reservoir WMA/SRA; Webster County – Indian Creek WMA, Narrows WMA.
Northeast District: Antelope County – Hackberry Creek WMA, Brown County – Keller Park WMA; Custer and Loup counties – Myrtle Hall WMA; Dawson County – Plum Creek WMA; Dixon County – Buckskin Hills WMA; Elk Point Bend WMA, Powder Creek WMA; Garfield and Loup counties – Calamus Reservoir SRA; Greeley and Valley counties – Davis Creek WMA; Holt County – Goose Lake WMA; Dry Creek WMA; Keya Paha – Thomas Creek WMA;
Madison County – Oak Valley WMA, Nance County – Don Dworak WMA; Platte County – George D. Syas WMA, Wilkinson WMA; Stanton County – Red Fox WMA, Wood Duck WMA.
Northwest District: Dawes County – Big Horn WMA, Bordeaux Creek WMA, Chet and Jane Fleisbach WMA, Box Butte WMA/SRA, Chadron Creek Ranch WMA, Ponderosa WMA; Morrill County – Arnold Trupp WMA; Nine Mile Creek WMA; Sioux County – Gilbert-Baker WMA, Peterson WMA.