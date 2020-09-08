You have permission to edit this article.
Ponca State Park

The 2020 Missouri River Outdoor Expo may have canceled but the Expo Invitational School Day is happening. Fifth grade teachers throughout the tristate region have the opportunity to take their students on a virtual field trip where outdoor activities come into the classroom through a combination of prerecorded videos, classroom kits and zoom sessions. 

Ponca State Park’s Invitational School Day activities are designed to meet Nebraska’s education standards in math, English and science. Teachers have 24 different programs to choose from.  The fun kicks off September 18. If you are a 5th grade teacher interested in Ponca State Park’s Invitational School Day call 402-471-6009. 

Know your fish before you head to the lake

Nebraska is home to more than 100 fish species. Many of these will never be encountered on a fishing hook because their size, habits or habitats make them unavailable or undesirable to anglers.

Ponca State Park

Crews responding to wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle

ALLIANCE — Visitors to public lands and other recreational sites in the Nebraska Panhandle are being advised of wildfires in the region, and are being asked to be especially cautious because the heightened risk for fires brought on by hot and dry weather.

Hunters urged to stay safe in the field

LINCOLN — Hunters should commit themselves to staying safe in the field, as the next few weeks will see the start of many hunting seasons, such as dove, early teal and archery deer.

Hunters encouraged to register on new antlerless database

LINCOLN — In 2019, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission launched a new tool to help landowners address deer populations on their property. Because changes have been made to the program to make this tool more effective for landowners, all hunters will need to reregister in the program.

September outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in September. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Sept. 1 – Hunting seasons open for cottontail, jackrabbit, dove, snipe, grouse, rail, raccoon and opossum

Sept. 1 – Archery, River Antlerless Private Land Only, Antlerless Only Season Choice, Statewide Whitetail Buck, Landowner, Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area and Youth deer hunting seasons open

Sept. 1 – Archery bull elk season opens

Sep. 1-7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Sept. 3 – The Science of Animal Headgear, online webinar

Sept. 5-6 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Sept. 6 – Weigand Marina Parade of Lights, Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area, Crofton

Sept. 5-13 – Early teal hunting in High Plains Zone

Sept. 5-20 – Early teal hunting in Low Plains Zone

Sept. 10 – The Science of Fossorial Animals, online webinar

Sept. 15 – Fall turkey hunting season opens

Sept. 17 – The Science of Dangerous Plants, online webinar

Sept. 19 – Muzzleloader antelope season opens

Sept. 21 – Firearm bull elk season opens

Sept. 24 – The Science of Invasive Species, online webinar

Sept. 26-27 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zones 2 and 4

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.

