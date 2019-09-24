Ponca State Park has released their activity schedule for Saturday, Sept. 28.
9-11 a.m. Introduction to archery — Introductory courses on archery will be offered at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex. All equipment is provided. Archery participants must be 5 years old. Meet and pay at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex. Cost $1/6 arrows for archery.
1 p.m. Critter corner — Critter corner is a very popular program for all ages. This program provides a snapshot of the wildlife found along the Missouri River. Participants will be able to see and touch live critters, furs, feathers, shells, skulls, etc. Meet at the Resource and Education Center. Free.
3 p.m. Nature’s canvas — Nature is full of unique patterns and designs. Lets appreciate nature’s beauty through a creative canvas collage using natural elements. Preregister and meet at the Resource and Education Center. Cost is $3 per canvas. Limited to 20 canvases.
Visit the Facebook Page, Ponca State Park, NE to view our upcoming events. All programs subject to change due to staffing/weather. For questions please call 402-755-2284.