Ponca State Park has released their activity schedule for Saturday, Sept. 28.

9-11 a.m. Introduction to archery — Introductory courses on archery will be offered at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex. All equipment is provided. Archery participants must be 5 years old. Meet and pay at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex. Cost $1/6 arrows for archery.

1 p.m. Critter corner — Critter corner is a very popular program for all ages. This program provides a snapshot of the wildlife found along the Missouri River. Participants will be able to see and touch live critters, furs, feathers, shells, skulls, etc. Meet at the Resource and Education Center. Free.

3 p.m. Nature’s canvas — Nature is full of unique patterns and designs. Lets appreciate nature’s beauty through a creative canvas collage using natural elements. Preregister and meet at the Resource and Education Center. Cost is $3 per canvas. Limited to 20 canvases.

Visit the Facebook Page, Ponca State Park, NE to view our upcoming events. All programs subject to change due to staffing/weather. For questions please call 402-755-2284.

Tags

In other news

Game and Parks announces grand prize winner

Game and Parks announces grand prize winner

OMAHA — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops awarded Tanner Hess of Battle Creek a brand new Bass Tracker Pro fishing boat during a ceremony Sept. 20 at Cabela’s in La Vista in celebration of the inaugural Take ’Em Fishing Challenge.

Ponca State Park

Ponca State Park has released their activity schedule for Saturday, Sept. 28.

No wake boating advisory on Missouri River

LINCOLN — Due to concerns of high water levels and water flow rates impacting levees and properties along the Missouri River from mile markers 750 (Sioux City) through 498 (Rulo), and the potential for those impacts to be aggravated by passing vessel traffic, the Coast Guard and Army Corp of…

Tips for mentoring new Nebraska hunters

Tips for mentoring new Nebraska hunters

One of the most amazing experiences in the hunting lifestyle is taking a new hunter to the field repetitively. I have mentored new hunters for some time and encourage any of you who hunt to join our cadre.

Outdoor Adventures: Cowboy Trail biking

Outdoor Adventures: Cowboy Trail biking

The Cowboy Trail had its fair share of bikers enjoying a Sunday morning ride on Sept. 15. Among them was Norfolk resident Emily Case, who stopped to capture the moment and appreciate the views as she passed through the Elkhorn River bridge.