Ponca State Park

A young contestant takes part in the National Championship Fruitcake Fling at Ponca State Park.

 Courtesy Photo

Ponca State Park is taking two great wintertime events and combining them into one celebration.  

The First Day Hike and the 10th annual Winterfest will be held together this year.  Trek into the new year with a 9 a.m. guided hike on the Old Oak Trail, followed by hot chocolate and a warm fire in the West Shelter. If Mother Nature provides enough snow, attendees can explore the trail in snowshoes.

At 10:30 a.m., enjoy an outdoor education program provided by the Ponca State Park Naturalist team. At noon it’s the National Championship Fruitcake Fling, where guests of all ages throw wildlife friendly fruitcakes and compete for distance.  

Following the Fruitcake Fling is the Yule Log Quest at 2 p.m.  For quest, contestants will need a team of 3-5 members with a very creative name.  The Yule Log Quest will begin with five minute-to-win-it challenges followed by five clues that will ultimately lead to where the Yule Log is hidden.

Once found by all teams, a horse and sleigh will pull the Yule Log from its hiding spot and take it to the bonfire where the winning team will have the honor of cutting off a section of the log. Then they, along with the Winter Sprite, will place the cut section on the bonfire, bringing good will to all in the coming year.

At 5 p.m. the lighted hayrack rides will begin, traveling from the center to the tristate, towers of time, and back to the center.

Between scheduled activities, attendees are welcome to explore Whitetail Trail where the woodland gnomes have set up residence.

All Winterfest and First Day Hike activities are family friendly and free.  Prizes will be awarded during the National Championship Fruitcake Fling and Yule Log Quest. Pre-register your Yule Log Quest team, as space is limited.

First Day Hikes

Kick off the new year in the great outdoors by participating in First Day Hikes at Nebraska’s state parks Jan. 1.

Join in one of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s planned hikes and enjoy the activities that go along with it, or create your own adventure by exploring trails, watching wildlife, or snapping photos at any state park.

Hikes are planned at:

 Buffalo Bill State Historical Park

 Calamus SRA

 Chadron SP

 Fort Kearny SRA

 Indian Cave SP

 Johnson Lake SRA

 Lake Ogallala SRA

 Louisville SRA

 Mormon Island SRA

 Platte River SP

 Ponca SP

 Red Willow SRA

 Rock Creek Station SHP

 Schramm Education Center

 Sherman Reservoir SRA

 Wagon Train SRA

  Wildcat Hills SRA

 Windmill SRA

