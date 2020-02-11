Ponca State Park announces weekend activities

Ponca State Park has announced their activities for February 15.

8–10 a.m. Breakfast in the Riverbluff Room — Come for breakfast in the Resource and Education Center. The breakfast menu includes egg-casserole, muffins and mixed fruit. To register for the breakfast contact Ponca State Park at 402-755-2284. There is a cost to attend. (For cabin guests breakfast is included in the lodging package).

Great Backyard Bird Count Tours — Take an avian adventure tour with an expert birder from the Loess Hills Audubon Society. We will explore Ponca State Park and the surrounding areas. Sign up at the front desk in the Resource and Education Center (Limit 10 people per tour). There is no cost to attend.

Binoculars are available for use all day with adult supervision. Please check them out at the front desk of the Resource and Education Center. Also take advantage of the 20% discount on all bird merchandise in the Resource and Education Center.

1 p.m. Counting Birds — Join a naturalist in a reading of “Counting Birds” by Heidi Stemple. Learn about helping scientists document and conserve our local and migratory bird populations. Participants will also be creating their own bird faces. Pre-register and meet at the Resource and Education Center. There is a cost to participate. Limited to 20 crafts.

3 p.m. Build a Birdfeeder — Birds have different preferences when it comes to feeding. Some birds like hanging feeders, some like suet feeders, while others prefer to feed on the ground. Enjoy building a platform feeder for your birds. Pre-register and meet at the Resource and Education Center. Limited to 8 people. There is a cost for each birdfeeder.

All Day Bird Bingo — Birds are active all day long, building nests, bathing and foraging for food for themselves and their young. Become a bird watcher and complete a Bird Bingo Card. Birders must have two bingos to receive a prize. Pick up a bird bingo card at the Resource and Education Center. Free.

The Avian Adventure Tour Schedule are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and also from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Check out the Facebook Page, Ponca State Park, NE, for upcoming events. All programs subject to change due to staffing/weather. For questions please call 402-755-2284.

In other news

Game and Parks to hold educational events

LINCOLN — In the coming months, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Education Division will co-host educational events at breweries in southeast Nebraska.

Outdoor Adventures

Tyler Thelen of Norfolk caught this catfish — estimated at 25 to 30 pounds — at Grove Lake near Royal on Jan. 25. The fish was much bigger than the normal 5- to 10-pounders normally caught in the lake, said Merl Thelen of Norfolk

February calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in February. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Feb. 1 – Pheasants Forever State Habitat Meeting, Kearney

Feb. 2 – Buffalo Bill’s Nebraska, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Feb. 2 – Youth fishing instructor certification, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Feb 3, 10, 17, 24 – Learn to Hunt: Turkey course, The Hebron Learning Center, Hebron

Feb. 6 – Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Henzlik Hall), Lincoln

Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27 – Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, Archery Lunch and Learn, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Feb. 8 – Wood Duck Day, Pawnee State Recreation Area (SRA), Lincoln

Feb. 8 – Birds & Binoculars, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (SP), Ashland

Feb. 9 – Dark goose hunting season closes in East, Niobrara, Panhandle and Platte River units

Feb. 9 – Statewide light goose hunting season closes

Feb. 9 – White-fronted goose season closes

Feb. 10 – Light Goose Conservation Order hunting begins

Feb. 10 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Niobrara Lodge, Valentine

Feb. 10-14 – Valentine’s Day Special, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

Feb. 11 – Little Saplings Early Childhood Nature Discovery Program, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Feb. 11 – Pollinators and Paperbacks Educator Workshop, Elkhorn Valley Museum, Norfolk

Feb. 11 – Live Animal Talk, Kinkaider Brewing, Lincoln

Feb. 14-15 – Birds and Breakfast, Ponca SP, Ponca

Feb. 14-15 – Valentine’s Dinner, Platte River SP, Louisville

Feb. 14-16 – Valentine’s Day Getaway, Lewis and Clark SRA, Crofton

Feb. 15 – Great Backyard Bird Count, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Feb. 16 – Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Feb. 17 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Cobblestone Inn & Suites, Ord

Feb. 18 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Alma Municipal Golf Course, Alma

Feb. 18 – Math in Nature Educator Workshop, Educational Service Unit No. 2, Fremont

Feb. 20 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Chamber of Commerce Building, Columbus

Feb. 20 – Linking Literature and Science: Insects Educator Workshop, Tabitha Health Care Services, Lincoln

Feb. 22 – Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, Winter Wildlife Tracking, Platte River SP, Louisville

Feb. 22 – Winter Wildlife Tracking, Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering

Feb. 29 – Cottontail and jackrabbit hunting seasons close

Feb. 29 – Bobcat, raccoon, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, mink, red fox, gray fox and badger hunting and trapping seasons close

