Ponca State Park announces weekend activities

Ponca State Park has announced their activities for February 15.
8–10 a.m. Breakfast in the Riverbluff Room — Come for breakfast in the Resource and Education Center. The breakfast menu includes egg-casserole, muffins and mixed fruit. To register for the breakfast contact Ponca State Park at 402-755-2284. There is a cost to attend. (For cabin guests breakfast is included in the lodging package).
Great Backyard Bird Count Tours — Take an avian adventure tour with an expert birder from the Loess Hills Audubon Society. We will explore Ponca State Park and the surrounding areas. Sign up at the front desk in the Resource and Education Center (Limit 10 people per tour). There is no cost to attend.
Binoculars are available for use all day with adult supervision. Please check them out at the front desk of the Resource and Education Center. Also take advantage of the 20% discount on all bird merchandise in the Resource and Education Center.
1 p.m. Counting Birds — Join a naturalist in a reading of “Counting Birds” by Heidi Stemple. Learn about helping scientists document and conserve our local and migratory bird populations. Participants will also be creating their own bird faces. Pre-register and meet at the Resource and Education Center. There is a cost to participate. Limited to 20 crafts.
3 p.m. Build a Birdfeeder — Birds have different preferences when it comes to feeding. Some birds like hanging feeders, some like suet feeders, while others prefer to feed on the ground. Enjoy building a platform feeder for your birds. Pre-register and meet at the Resource and Education Center. Limited to 8 people. There is a cost for each birdfeeder.
All Day Bird Bingo — Birds are active all day long, building nests, bathing and foraging for food for themselves and their young. Become a bird watcher and complete a Bird Bingo Card. Birders must have two bingos to receive a prize. Pick up a bird bingo card at the Resource and Education Center. Free.
The Avian Adventure Tour Schedule are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and also from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Check out the Facebook Page, Ponca State Park, NE, for upcoming events. All programs subject to change due to staffing/weather. For questions please call 402-755-2284.