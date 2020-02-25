Ponca State Park announces activity schedule

Ponca State Park has announced their activities for Saturday, Feb. 29.
--9:30 a.m. Under the Snow — Snow acts like a blanket on the forest floor. Come for an interactive story time about the critters that stay warm all winter long under the snow. Conduct an experiment that tests how insulations, like snow, work in cold weather. Meet at the Resource and Education Center. Free.
--10:30 a.m.-noon Laser Shot — Spend the morning competing between your family and friends with Laser shot. This shooting simulator provides a variety of games from target practice to a virtual hunts. All ages are welcomed to participate on a first-come, first-served basis. Meet at the Resource and Education Center. Free.
--1:30–3 p.m. Ice Fishing Clinic — Even under the ice, fish stay active all winter long. Come to the pond to learn how to catch and clean rainbow trout. All equipment and bait will be provided. Anyone 16 years old and older will need a fishing license to participate. Meet at the Pond near the Resource and Education Center. Free.
If there is not enough ice for ice fishing, visitors are welcome to tour the Educational Displays. Meet at the Resource and Education Center. Free.
* * *
Visit the Facebook Page, Ponca State Park, NE, to view upcoming events. All programs subject to change due to staffing/weather. For questions please call 402-755-2284