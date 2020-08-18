Ponca State Park announces activities schedule

Ponca State Park has announced their activities for this week.
Wednesday, August 19
9-9:45 a.m. or 10:15-11 a.m. Atlatl — Join an introduction to atlatl. All equipment is provided. Must be 8 or older. Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex.
8:30-2 p.m. Become a Spaceflight Explorer — Complete the activities in the Explorer’s Guide Book and earn your badge. Discover all that science, nature, and history have to offer. Pick up at the Activity Shed on the northwest corner of the Resource and Education Center. Recommended for ages 5 and up. While supplies last.
Thursday, August 20
9-9:45 a.m. or 10:15-11 a.m. Tomahawk — Join an introduction to tomahawk. All equipment is provided. Must be 8 or older. Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex.
8:30-2 p.m. Busy Bee —Enter the wild world as a bee and learn the process of pollination. Create a bee and move pollen from flower to flower. Pick up at the Activity Shed on the northwest corner of the Resource and Education Center. Recommended for ages 5 and up. While supplies last.
Friday, August 21
9-9:45 a.m. or 10:15-11 a.m. Slingshot — Join an introduction to slingshot. All equipment is provided. Must be 5 or older. Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex.
12:30-1:15 p.m. or 1:45-2:30 p.m. Tasty Honey Treats — Come learn how flowers and pollinators work together to create a variety of honey flavors. Taste samples and learn about the process from hive to supermarket. Recommended for ages 7 and up. Pre-register at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the West Shelter.
5-5:45 p.m. or 6:15-7 p.m. Campfire Cooking — Learn how to cook over an open fire. It may be s’mores, campfire toast, popcorn, food on a stick, or much more. Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the West Shelter.
6:30-7:30 p.m. Intro to Archery — Learn to shoot like Katniss or Robin Hood. All equipment is provided. Must be 8 or older (age 8-12 adult required). Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex.
Saturday, August 22
9-10 a.m. or 10:30-11:30 a.m. Archery — Join an introduction to archery. All equipment is provided. Must be 8 or older (age 8-12 adult required). Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex.
12:30-1:15 p.m. or 1:45-2:30 p.m. Critter Corner — This program provides a snapshot of different types of wildlife that are found along the Missouri River. Recommended for all ages. Pre-register at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet near the pollinator garden on the east side of the Resource and Education Center.
1-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3 p.m. Wood Duck — Join a naturalist for a reading of Jump, Little Wood Ducks by Marion Dane Bauer and a game of trivia. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Pre-register at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the West Shelter. Free.
6:30-8 p.m. Prairie Hike — Spend some time strolling through the prairie learning about various plants and animals that call Ponca home. Recommended for all ages. Pre-register at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet in the Resource and Education Center parking lot, we will caravan out to the North Addition. Free.
Sunday, August 23
9-9:45 a.m. or 10:15-11 a.m. Atlatl — Join an introduction to atlatl. All equipment is provided. Must be 8 or older. Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex.
8:30-2 p.m. Adventure with Whiskers — Learn about Nebraska’s Fish with this interactive coloring book. Pick up at the Activity Shed on the northwest corner of the Resource and Education Center. Recommended for ages 5 and up. While supplies last