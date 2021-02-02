Ponca State Park has announced their activities for Feb. 6.
- Winter Adventure Scavenger Hunt — Look out the window or bundle up for a hike. See if you can find all the winter items listed. Pick up a scavenger hunt at the Resource and Education Center or on the Facebook page Ponca State Park NE.
- Self-guided hike: Old Oak Trail — Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Nebraska’s state parks by participating in this self-guided hike. Along the trail you’ll find educational stopping points to learn about various plants, history and restoration work. Before you start, pick up a trail guide at the Education and Resource Center or the trail head at the West Shelter. The ike difficulty is easy to Moderate and is a 1.2 mile loop. Let the front desk know you are hiking to receive a special gift while supplies last.
- Search for Sasquatch — Park staff have noticed signs of this wooly beast. Each week Sasquatch is hiding in a new location. See if you can find him and take a selfie. Share your photos with on Facebook or at ngpc.ponca@nebraska.gov #SasquatchSelfieChallenge
- Tri-State Overlook Trail Gnome Hunt — The winter gnomes have moved into Overlook Trail. Can you find all 10 of these tiny creatures?
- Winter Tracks — Winter is a great time to explore the trails and see what animal tracks you can find. Use this interactive guide and look to the ground to see the clues left behind. Then challenge your friends and family to see who can match their tracks the fastest.
- Popcorn Garland — This long standing holiday tradition is also bird friendly. When you’re finished you can add your garland to a tree in the park or take it home to watch the birds in your neighborhood.
For questions please call 402-755-2284 or visit the park office.