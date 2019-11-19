Ponca State Park has announced their activities schedule for Saturday, Nov. 23.
11:30 a.m. Critter corner — Critter corner is a very popular program for all ages. This program provides a snapshot of the wildlife found along the Missouri River. Participants will be able to see and touch live critters, furs, feathers, shells and skulls. Meet at the Resource and Education Center. Free.
1:30 p.m. Fall leaves and watercolors — The seasons change and the leaves drop, but that doesn’t mean that fall has to be a flop. Come to the Resource and Education Center to explore how colors change and why, then blend your very own fall leaves. Meet at the Resource and Education Center. Cost is $1 per craft. Limited to 25 people.
3 p.m. Pop a pinecone — What is a pinecone? What is so special about them? What can eat them and what types of trees do they come from? Explore the answers to these while experimenting with pinecones. Learn how to ‘pop’ a pinecone too! Meet at the Resource and Education Center. Free.
Visit the Facebook Page, Ponca State Park, NE, to view upcoming events. All programs subject to change due to staffing/weather. For questions please call 402-755-2284.