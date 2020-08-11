Ponca State Park activities planned

PONCA — These are activities planned at Ponca State Park for the weekend of Aug. 7.
Limited educational and recreational programming is available. Pre-registration is required for all programs. Call or visit the park office. Signup starts at 8 a.m. the day of the program and closes 30 minutes before the program start time.
Friday, August 14
9-9:45 a.m. or 10:15-11 a.m. Slingshot — Join us for an introduction to slingshot. All equipment is provided. Must be at least 5 years old. Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex.
1-1:45 p.m. or 2:15 -3 p.m. Constellation Creation — Learn about common constellations and put your imagination to the test to create your own. Recommended for ages 7 or older. Pre-register at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the West Shelter.
3:30-4:15 p.m. or 4:45-5:30 p.m. Campfire Cooking — Learn how to cook over an open fire. It may be s’mores, campfire toast, popcorn, food on a stick, or much more. Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the West Shelter.
Saturday, August 15
9-10:00 a.m. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Archery — Join us for an introduction to archery. All equipment is provided. Must be at least 8 years old (age 8-12 adult required). Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex.
12:30-1:15 or 1:45-2:30 p.m. Critter Corner — This program provides a snapshot of different types of wildlife that are found along the Missouri River. Recommended for all ages. Pre-register at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet near the pollinator garden on the east side of the Resource and Education Center.
1-1:45 or 2:15-3 p.m. Paracord Wonders — Join Ponca naturalists as we teach survival techniques using a keychain made from paracord. Participants will weave their own keychain to take home. Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet behind the Resource and Education Center.
1:30-2:15 p.m. or 2:45-3:30 p.m. Oreo Moon Phases — Learn why the moon’s shape changes from our view on Earth. Then create each moon phase using Oreos. Recommended for ages 5 and older. Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the West Shelter.
Sunday, August 16
9-9:45 a.m. or 10:1-11 a.m. Atlatl — Join us for an introduction to atlatl. All equipment is provided. Must be at least 8 years old. Pre-register and pay at the Resource and Education Center. Limited slots available. Meet at the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex.
12-2 p.m. Become a Junior Ranger — Complete the activities in the Missouri River Book and earn your badge. Pick up at the northwest Activity Shed behind the Resource and Education Center. Explore all that the Missouri National Recreational River has to offer. Recommended for ages 5 and older. While supplies last.
Want to learn more?
Visit outdoornebraska.gov/healthinfo/for more information. Visit our Facebook Page, Ponca State Park, for more activities and information. All programs subject to change due to staffing/weather. For questions, call 402-755-2284.